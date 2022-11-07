Apple issues iPhone 14 Pro warning ahead of Black Friday rush

If you’re hoping to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, you’d better act fast. Apple has issued a rare statement warning of lower shipments and “longer wait times.”

The issue is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has “temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China.” Apple says the plant is operating at “significantly reduced capacity” due to restrictions in place. According to Reuters, Foxconn is implementing new COVID-19 measures at the Zhengzhou plant, including “a system which would involve moving all working employees into three dormitories.” Workers at the plant can only move between their dormitory and factory area until the restrictions have lifted.

Apple reported iPhone sales of $43 billion for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, an increase of 10 percent over last year. Over the all-important holiday quarter a year ago, it sold a record $71.6 billion in iPhone sales, a number it is expected to eclipse this year. Reports have said Apple is selling a greater mix of iPhone 14 Pro models this year, which command higher prices and profits.

Wait times are already slipping on Apple.com. An iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max ordered at the time of this writing in the U.S. isn’t expected to arrive until December 14.