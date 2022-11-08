Black Friday is fast approaching and before we know the biggest shopping event of the season will be upon us! In 2022 Black Friday starts on November 25. If you are looking for a great deal on a new Mac you have come to the right place. We’ve checked all the best resellers in the U.S. and the U.K. and have tracked down the best deals you can get right now. We are here to help you save money on a new Mac this Black Friday.

We’ll start by sharing the best deals we’ve found so far, including some on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which we deal with elsewhere, see: Best Black Friday MacBook Deals.

Below that section, you will find deals for each desktop Mac, so if it’s an iMac you are after you can jump to that section, or if you’re looking for a Mac mini you’ll find specific deals in the section below that. We also have some shopping tips that should help you get the best deals available this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Mac deals so far

These are the biggest savings we’ve seen so far on the iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro:

U.S.:

U.K.:

Black Friday shopping tips

We often find the best savings are for older models.

Be sure to confirm what the generation is of the discounted model so that you know exactly what you are buying and what it’s really worth.

Sometimes resellers switch to selling refurbished or used products once their stock of brand new models run out. Make sure you check that the model discounted isn’t actually a used Mac and therefore not as good a deal as it might look. On Amazon, for example, look for Buy New prices.

Mac deals are not limited to Black Friday. There are good deals to be had all year round, so don’t feel pressured into buying during Black Friday.

For our readers outside the U.S. though this could be the best time to buy a new Mac: Apple looks set to increase Mac prices some point, as it did to iPad prices following the launch in October. Read more about that here: Is Apple ripping off the rest of the world with inflated prices?

Best Black Friday iMac deals

Apple 24-inch iMac has an M1 chip and comes in a selection of different colors. The 27-inch model was discontinued some time ago, and while you may find a deal on one we wouldn’t recommend buying it. A Mac Studio or MacBook Pro would be a better choice.

U.S.:

U.K.:

24-inch iMac, from $1,299/£1,249

For deals on all 24-inch iMacs see our Best iMac deals round up.

Best Black Friday Mac mini deals

There are three Mac mini models on sale at Apple, two with M1 processors and one with an Intel chip – we don’t recommend the latter.

U.S.:

U.K.:

Mac mini, from $699/£699

For deals on all Mac mini Apple sells see our Best Mac mini deals round up.

Mac Studio, from $1,999/£1,999

U.S.:

We have not found any special deals on the Mac Studio in the U.S. Keep an eye on this space as Black Friday approaches.

U.K.: