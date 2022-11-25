Best Black Friday Mac Deals: November 25

Black Friday is tomorrow, but the biggest shopping event of the season is already upon us and the deals have already started. If you are looking for a great deal on a new Mac you have come to the right place. We’ve checked all the best resellers in the U.S. and the U.K. and have tracked down the best deals you can get right now. We are here to help you save money on a new Mac this Black Friday.
We’ll start by sharing the best deals we’ve found so far, including some for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which we deal with elsewhere, see: Best Black Friday MacBook Deals.
You will find deals for each desktop Mac, so if it’s an iMac you are after you can jump to that section, or if you’re looking for a Mac mini you’ll find specific deals in the section below that, we also have found deals for the Mac Studio. We also have some shopping tips that should help you get the best deals available this Black Friday.
Best Black Friday Mac deals so far
These are the biggest savings we’ve seen so far on the iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro:
U.S.:
Amazon: M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $569 ($34 off)
Best Buy: M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $859.99 ($45 off)
Amazon: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,150 ($149 off)
Amazon: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,350 ($149 off)
Amazon: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB): $1,550 ($149 off)
Expercom: Mac Studio M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD): $1,799 ($200 off)
- Amazon: M1 MacBook Air 256GB: $799 ($200 off)
- Amazon: M2 MacBook Air 256GB: $1,049 ($150 off)
- Best Buy: M2 MacBook Air 512GB: $1,299 ($200 off)
- Amazon: 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro (256GB SSD): $1,149 ($150 off)
- Amazon: 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $1,399 ($100 off)
- Amazon: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,599 ($400 off)
- Amazon: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $1,999.99 ($499 off)
- Amazon: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512TB SSD): $1,999.99 ($499 off)
- Amazon: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,199.99 ($499 off)
- Amazon: 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $3,308 ($192 off)
U.K.:
KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 256GB: £613 (£86 off).
KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 512GB: £809 (£89.90 off). Choose the 512GB model.
Currys, 24-inch M1 iMac, 7-core GPU: £1,124 (£125 off). AO.com has the same deal.
Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac, 8-core GPU: £1,275 (£174 off). AO.com has the same deal.
KCRS, Mac Studio M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD): £1,799.10 (£200 off)
- KRCS, M2 MacBook Air 256GB: £1,096.47 (£152.53 off)
- KRCS, M2 MacBook Air 512GB: £1,359.84 (£189.16 off) – select 10-core GPU, 512GB, 35W adapter
- KRCS: M1 MacBook Air 256GB: £877.99 (£122 off)
- KRCS, M2 13in MacBook Pro, 256GB: £1,184.26 (£164.74 off)
- KRCS, M2 13in MacBook Pro, 512GB: £1,359.84 (£190 off) – select the 512GB model
- KRCS, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 14-core GPU: £1,709.97 (£189.90 off)
- KRCS, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU: £1,979.10 (£299 off) – choose the 16 core GPU, 16GB RAM configuration
- Amazon, M1 Pro 16in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU: £2,129 (£270 off)
- KRCS, M1 Pro 16in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU, 1TB: £2,339.10 (£259.90 off) – select the 1TB model
- KRCS, M1 Max 16in MacBook Pro, 32-core GPU: £2,799 (£500 off) – select the M1 Max 32-core GPU model and 1TB
Black Friday shopping tips
- We often find the best savings are for older models.
- Be sure to confirm what the generation is of the discounted model so that you know exactly what you are buying and what it’s really worth.
- Sometimes resellers switch to selling refurbished or used products once their stock of brand new models run out. Make sure you check that the model discounted isn’t actually a used Mac and therefore not as good a deal as it might look. On Amazon, for example, look for Buy New prices.
- Mac deals are not limited to Black Friday. There are good deals to be had all year round, so don’t feel pressured into buying during Black Friday.
- For our readers outside the U.S. though this could be the best time to buy a new Mac: Apple looks set to increase Mac prices some point, as it did to iPad prices following the launch in October. Read more about that here: Is Apple ripping off the rest of the world with inflated prices?
- If you are in the U.K. you have probably noticed that KRCS is offering the best deals. If you want to know who KRCS is and find out more read: KRCS beats everyone’s Black Friday Mac deals in the UK.
Best Mac deals in Apple’s Black Friday sale
Apple holds a Black Friday shopping event, but rather than offering discounts it just gives gift vouchers with certain products. This year you can get the gift vouchers if you buy the following Macs:
- $100/£100 Apple Gift Card: Mac mini
- $150/£150 Apple Gift Card: M1 MacBook Air, M2 MacBook Air, iMac 24-inch
- $200/£200 Apple Gift Card: M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch
- $250/£250 Apple Gift Card: MacBook Pro 14-inch, MacBook Pro 16-inch
Best Black Friday iMac deals
Apple 24-inch iMac has an M1 chip and comes in a selection of different colors. The 27-inch model was discontinued some time ago, and while you may find a deal on one we wouldn’t recommend buying it. A Mac Studio or MacBook Pro would be a better choice.
U.S.:
- Amazon: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,150 ($149 off)
- Amazon: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,350 ($149 off)
- Amazon: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB): $1,550 ($149 off)
U.K.:
- Currys, 24-inch M1 iMac, 7-core GPU: £1,124 (£125 off). AO.com has the same deal.
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac, 8-core GPU: £1,275 (£174 off).
If you want to purchase an older 27-inch Intel iMac, there are deals to be had, although we would suggest that the Mac Studio (deals below) would be a better choice.
- Laptops Direct, 3.1GHz 6-core, 2020 model for £1,589.98 (£209 off)
- Laptops Direct, 3.3GHz 6-core, 2020 model for £1,799.98 (£200 off)
24-inch iMac, from $1,299/£1,249
For deals on all 24-inch iMacs see our Best iMac deals round up.
Best Black Friday Mac mini deals
There are three Mac mini models on sale at Apple, two with M1 processors and one with an Intel chip – we don’t recommend the latter.
U.S.:
- Amazon: M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $569 ($34 off)
- Best Buy: M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $859.99 ($45 off)
U.K.:
- KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 256GB: £613.64 (£86 off).
- KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 512GB: £809 (£89.90 off). Choose the 512GB model.
If you want to purchase the an older Intel Mac mini, there are deals to be had, although we would suggest that the Mac Studio (deals below) would be a better choice.
- KRCS, Intel, 3.0GHz, 6-core Mac mini, 256GB: £989.10 (£109.90 off).
Mac mini, from $699/£699
For deals on all Mac mini Apple sells see our Best Mac mini deals round up.
Mac Studio, from $1,999/£1,999
Deals on the Mac Studio are rare, so if you’re in the market for this Mac and you see it on sale, pick it up.
U.S.:
- Expercom: Mac Studio M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD): $1,799 ($200 off)
U.K.:
- KCRS, Mac Studio M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD): £1,799 (£200 off)
Black Friday 2022: More Apple deals
Check out these roundups for even more Apple deals
