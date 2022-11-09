Best Black Friday Mac SSD Deals

Black Friday is on November 25, which is a great time to pick up a deal on a new SSD or hard drive to use with your Mac. Amazon and other resellers are likely to discount products even more than usual and we expect that there will be some great savings to be had on external storage.

Take a look below to see the best deals we have seen so far on hard drives, SSDs, and network drives that work with Macs. Many of these feature in our best SSDs and hard drive round-ups.

We find that the majority of storage deals are to be found on Amazon, but it’s worth checking other retailers over the Black Friday shopping period such as Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart in the U.S. and Currys, Argos, ebuyer in the U.K.

Over Prime Day and during Amazon’s October sale we saw lots of deals on storage and we expect more of the same for Black Friday.

Best Black Friday deals for SSDs and hard drives

These deals are on drives we have tested and featured in our best SSDs for Mac and best hard drive for Mac round ups. so we are confident that they will be excellent purchases made even better by these discounts.

U.S.:

U.K.:

Black Friday storage deals from Amazon

U.S.:

For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon's Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external hard drives, SSDs and Network Attached Storage.

Here are some of the best deals we’ve seen on Amazon so far:

U.K.:

For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external storage, SSDs, and Network Attached Storage.

Here are some of the best deals we’ve seen on Amazon so far:

Seagate Portable Drive, 2TB, External Hard Drive. MSRP £74.99. £58.99 at Amazon.

WD 14 TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, USB 3.0, Black. MSRP £310.99. £246.99 at Amazon.

Seagate One Touch Hub, 4TB, External Hard Drive, USB-C, USB 3.0. MSRP £104.99. £124.99 at Amazon.

Best SSD for Mac deals

Best Hard drive for Mac deals

Best NAS drives for Mac deals

