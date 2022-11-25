Best Black Friday Mac SSD and external hard drive deals: November 25

Black Friday is here and it is a great time to pick up a deal on a new SSD or hard drive to use with your Mac. Amazon and other resellers are discounting products even more than usual and we are seeing some great savings to be had on external storage.
Take a look below to see the best deals we have seen so far on hard drives, SSDs, and network drives that work with Macs. Many of these feature in our best SSDs and hard drive round-ups.
We find that the majority of storage deals are to be found on Amazon, but it’s worth checking other retailers over the Black Friday shopping period such as Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart in the U.S. and Currys, Argos, ebuyer in the U.K.
Best Black Friday deals for SSDs and hard drives
Black Friday is a great time to find deals on storage for the Mac. Here are the deals on the products we have reviewed in our group tests. See: Best SSDs for Mac, Best hard drive for Mac and Best NAS & PCS drives for Mac.
U.S.:
- Amazon, G-Tech G-Drive Mobile SSD, 1TB: $152.56 ($197.39 off)
- Amazon, Samsung T7 Shield, 2TB: $149 ($140 off)
- Amazon, SanDisk Portable SSD, 1TB: $99.99 ($50 off)
- Amazon, SanDisk Extreme V2 SSD, 500GB: $81.99 ($68 off)
- Amazon, Samsung SSD T7 Portable External SSD, 1TB: $90 ($50 off)
- Amazon, LaCie Portable SSD, 500GB: $79.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon, WD My Passport SSD, 500GB: $79.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon, LaCie Rugged SSD Pro, 1TB: $337 ($33 off)
- Amazon, Seagate OneTouch SSD, 500GB: $70 ($25 off)
- Amazon, OWC Envoy Pro FX SSD, 240GB: $199 ($20 off)
U.K.:
- Amazon, WD My Passport SSD, 1TB: £127.47 (£114 off)
- Amazon, Samsung T7 Shield, 1TB: £79.99 (£97.50 off)
- Amazon, Western Digital Black P40, 1TB: £138.99 (£94 off)
- Amazon, SanDisk Portable SSD, 1TB: £72.99 (£67 off)
- Amazon, WD My Passport SSD, 500GB: £83.99 (£50 off)
- Amazon, Kingston XS2000 SSD, 500GB: £62.99 (£42 off)
- Amazon, Kingston XS2000 SSD, 1TB: £80.99 (£38 off)
- Amazon, LaCie Portable SSD, 500GB: £76.48 (£32.53 off)
- Amazon, LaCie Rugged SSD Pro, 500GB: £76.48 (£33 off)
- Amazon, WD Black D10, HD, 2TB: £73.99 (£16 off)
- Amazon, Seagate Firecuda Special Edition HD, 2TB: £99.20 (£15.79 off)
- Amazon, Seagate OneTouch SSD, 500GB: £95.16 (£10 off)
- Amazon, G-Drive ArmorATD, 1TB: £73.99 (£8 off)
- eBuyer, Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch 1TB: £60.99 (£4 off)
- Amazon, Seagate Ultra Touch, 2TB: £77.43 (£7 off)
Black Friday storage deals from Amazon
Over Prime Day and during Amazon’s October sale we saw lots of deals on storage and we expect more of the same for Black Friday.
U.S.:
For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external hard drives, SSDs and Network Attached Storage.
Here are some of the best deals we’ve seen on Amazon so far:
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD, MSRP $249.99. $99.99 ($150 off)
- WD 12TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, MSRP $309.99. $214.99 ($99 off)
- Samsung SSD T7 Portable External Solid State Drive 1TB, MSRP $139.99. $89.99 ($50 off)
- LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD, MSRP $109.99. $69.99 at Amazon ($40 off)
- WD 5TB Elements Portable HDD, MSRP $129.99. $98.99 ($31 off)
- Toshiba Canvio Flex 2TB Portable External Hard Drive, MSRP $74.99. $64.99 ($10 off)
U.K.:
For the best memory and storage deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section where you will find deals on external storage, SSDs, and Network Attached Storage.
Here are some of the best deals we’ve seen on Amazon so far:
- WD Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, 14TB, USB 3.0, Black. MSRP £485.99. £287.99 (£198 off).
- Seagate Portable SSD, 2TB. MSRP: £155.03. £126.99 (£28 off)
- Seagate One Touch Hub, 4TB, External Hard Drive, USB-C, USB 3.0. MSRP £124.99. £109.76 (£15.22 off).
