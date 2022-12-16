Every iPad display compared: A pixel-by-pixel analysis

From its first generation back in 2010, the iPad’s display has always been impressive. And that’s by necessity. It’s the first thing that draws people to the tablet, the part of the user interface you spent the most time with, the centerpiece of the device.

As the iPad has matured and expanded over the years, however, the number of choices has grown as well, some way say to a confusing degree. Someone walking into an Apple Store will certainly have questions: What makes the 10.9-inch iPad Air different from the 11-inch iPad Pro? How is the 10th-gen iPad’s display different than the iPad Air? Can I connect a 9th-gen iPad to an external display? We’re here to help demystify things a bit. We’re broken down event iPad displays to help you decide which you should buy:

What each iPad display has in common

Before we get into the differences, there are a few features that every iPad display has:

Retina: All of Apple’s iPads have at least 264ppi so the pixels aren’t visible at normal viewing distance.

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating: With touch devices, it’s important to keep fingerprints off the display.

IPS technology: In-plane switching is used to provide the best color quality and wide viewing angles.

True Tone: Apple technology for adjusting the colors to look more natural on the display based on the ambient light of your surroundings.

What is a Retina display?

For its displays, Apple uses the term Retina as a brand identifier for display pixel density. Apple uses modifiers with the Retina term to differentiate the different levels of pixel density (pixel per inch or ppi). As you probably expect, the more modifiers used the “fancier” the display. Apple’s specs for Retina is somewhat fluid, but it means the pixels on the screen aren’t visible when held at a normal viewing distance. So the iPads’ ppi is much lower than the iPhone’s. In order of least dense to most dense, these are the Retina terms used for the iPad lineup:

Retina (9th-gen iPad)

Liquid Retina (10-gen iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, 11-inch iPad Pro)

Liquid Retina XDR (12.9-inch iPad Pro)

iPad built-in displays specifications compared

Model Size (diagonal) Resolution Backlight Brightness Color space ProMotion Fully laminated Antireflective coating iPad (9th gen) 10.2 inches Retina 2160-by-1620-pixel resolution, 264 pixels per inch LED 500 nits sRGB No No No iPad (10th gen) 10.9 inches Liquid Retina 2360-by-1640-pixel resolution, 264 pixels per inch LED 500 nits sRGB No No No iPad Air 10.9 inches Liquid Retina 2360-by-1640-pixel resolution, 264 pixels per inch LED 500 nits P3 No Yes Yes iPad mini 8.3 inches Liquid Retina 2266-by-1488 resolution, 326 pixels per inch LED 500 nits P3 No Yes Yes iPad Pro 11-inch 11 inches Liquid Retina 2388-by-1668-pixel resolution, 264 pixels per inch LED 600 nits P3 Yes Yes Yes iPad Pro 12.9-inch 12.9 inches Liquid Retina XDR 2732-by-2048-pixel resolution, 264 pixels per inch mini-LED 600 nits XDR: 1,000 nits full screen, 1,600 nits peak P3 Yes Yes Yes

iPad (9th-generation)

Despite the release of a new, revamped iPad in 2022, the 9th-generation iPad is still around at the same $329 price tag. It’s still a speedy contender and you get the full 10.2 inches of screen real estate. The display doesn’t look as modern as it does on the new model, but it can still send out an impressive image via AirPlay or to an external display. For general use (watching videos, playing games, web browsing, productivity apps) it could be all you need.

External display support: The 9th-gen iPad has a Lightning connector, so it does not connect to a USB-C display. Also, its video output is restricted to 1080p on a single display. It can connect to a display using VGA, HDMI, and DVI by using an adapter, such as Apple’s Lightning Digital AV Adapter ($49/£49 on Amazon) or Lightning to VGA Adapter ($49/£49 on Amazon). This iPad also has AirPlay 2 and can connect to an AirPlay 2-equipped TV.

iPad (2021, 9th generation) MSRP: $329 (base model)

iPad (10-generation)

This newly-released iPad has a Liquid Retina screen that’s bright and beautiful. While there are some setbacks in the form of the tablet only supporting the first-generation Apple Pencil and a non-lamented design, this iPad is more flexible than its predecessor with external display support. Combine this with a starting price point of $449 and the 10th-generation iPad begins to look like a serious contender for mobile work and presentations.

External display support: This iPad mini has USB-C with native DisplayPort, so it can connect directly to a USB-C/DisplayPort monitor. It can be used with one external display with up to 4K resolution at 30Hz, or a 1080p external display at 60Hz. To connect to VGA, HDMI, or DVI, you will need an adapter, such as Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter ($69/£69 on Amazon) or USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter ($59/£59 on Amazon). It also has AirPlay 2 and can connect to AirPlay 2-equipped TVs.

10.9-inch iPad (2022) MSRP: $449 (64GB) | $599 (256GB)

iPad Air

The iPad Air looks like it has the exact same display as the 10th-gen iPad, but it brings features aimed at more demanding users. The attractive Liquid Retina display is full laminated so it’s thinner and more responsive, and the display supports P3 color, both significant upgrades from the 10th-gen iPad.

External display support: The iPad Air has USB-C with native DisplayPort, so it can connect directly to a USB-C/DisplayPort monitor. It can drive a 6K external display at an impressive 60Hz. To connect to VGA, HDMI, or DVI, you will need an adapter, such as Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter ($69/£69 on Amazon) or USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter ($59/£59 on Amazon). It also has AirPlay 2 and can connect to AirPlay 2-equipped TVs.

iPad Air (2022) MSRP: $599 (64GB); $749 (256GB)

iPad mini

The iPad mini offers an excellent, bright, beautiful, and clear Liquid Retina display with rounded corners that look great but slightly eat into viewing area. The mini also handles a single external display, but with a starting price of $499, it’s a small yet powerful tablet worth your consideration.

External display support: The iPad mini supports one external display with up to 4K resolution at 30Hz. The iPad mini has USB-C with native DisplayPort, so it can connect directly to a USB-C/DisplayPort monitor. To connect to VGA, HDMI, or DVI, you will need an adapter, such as Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter ($69/£69 on Amazon) or USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter ($59/£59 on Amazon). It also has AirPlay 2 and can connect to AirPlay 2-equipped TVs.

Apple iPad mini (2021) MSRP: $499 (64GB) | $649 (256GB)

11-inch iPad Pro

With the 11-inch iPad Pro starting at $799, we’re into the high-end of the iPad spectrum. The iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina display is a bit brighter than any of the non-Pro iPads at 600 nits. The P3 color space used by the iPad Pro is the one preferred by the film industry, and along with its support for ProMotion (adaptive high refresh rate), this iPad has one of the best tablet displays anywhere.

External display support: The 11-inch iPad Pro has USB-C with native DisplayPort, so it can connect directly to a USB-C/DisplayPort monitor. It can drive a 6K external display at 60Hz. To connect to VGA, HDMI, or DVI, you will need an adapter, such as Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter ($69/£69 on Amazon) or USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter ($59/£59 on Amazon). It also has AirPlay 2 and can connect to AirPlay 2-equipped TVs.

11-inch iPad Pro (2022) MSRP: $799 (128GB, Wi-Fi only)

12.9-inch iPad Pro

Apple’s top-of-the-line iPad starts at $1,099 and its Liquid Retina XDR display is impressive in every way. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the only iPad to support high-dynamic range (HDR) video and also the only with the ability to work in Reference Mode and reach the 1,000 nits of maximum brightness. Like the 11-inch model, it supports the P3 color space and ProMotion, and is a fantastic option for anyone who makes or watches a lot of videos.

External display support: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has USB-C with native DisplayPort, so it can connect directly to a USB-C/DisplayPort monitor. It can drive a 6K external display at 60Hz. To connect to VGA, HDMI, or DVI, you will need an adapter, such as Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter ($69/£69 on Amazon) or USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter ($59/£59 on Amazon). It also has AirPlay 2 and can connect to AirPlay 2-equipped TVs.