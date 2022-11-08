Get a brand new pair of 1st-gen AirPods Pro for an insane $90 off right now

Apple finally updated the AirPods Pro in September with better sound, noise-cancellation, and battery life. If you want a pair, Amazon has them on sale today for $234, a modest savings of $15. But if you don’t need the newest features and just want a pair of great earbuds, we’ve got a killer deal: Walmart is selling the first-gen AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case for $159, a massive savings of $90 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

You don’t need to be reminded that AirPods Pro are Apple’s top-of-the-line earbuds, with several features that you won’t get on the third-gen AirPods—active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, and silicone tips for a tighter more precise fit. And they look identical to the new model.

Even with a newer model on shelves, the first-gen AirPods Pro are among the best earbuds you can buy, especially at this low price. So get your Black Friday shopping done early and go grab a pair.