Best Black Friday iPad Deals: November 24

Black Friday is a brilliant opportunity to pick up a deal on an iPad. While technically a single day (it falls on November 25 in 2022) Black Friday has gradually expanded to encompass Cyber Monday (on November 28), as well as the week leading up to the big day. These days, in fact, you’re likely to see Black Friday-branded sales and deals through almost the entirety of November.

This means you need to keep your eyes peeled for killer iPad savings from now on. Or, better still, let us keep our eyes peeled for you. In this article, we round up the best-value deals on the various iPad models currently available in both the U.S. and the U.K., as well as provide automated price comparison tables that will pull in the lowest prices across all the major retailers.

Black Friday 2022: Apple’s sale

Apple holds a Black Friday shopping event, but rather than offering discounts it just gives gift cards for certain products. This year’s promotion is on the iPad Air, iPad mini, and 9th-gen iPad:

$50/£50 Apple Gift Card : iPad Air, iPad mini

: iPad Air, iPad mini $30/£30 Apple Gift Card: iPad (9th-gen)

Black Friday 2022: Best iPad deals

iPad Pro

U.S.

U.K.

iPad Air and iPad mini

U.S.

U.K.

iPad (9th-gen and 10th-gen)

U.S.

U.K.

For a more comprehensive guide to the available deals–as well as any deals that have popped up since we last updated this article–see our automated tables below for the lowest prices currently available on each iPad model. If you’re not sure which model is right for you, read our in-depth iPad buying guide.

Latest 10.9-inch iPad (2022) deals

Apple’s 10th-gen iPad (MSRP $449/£499) launched as recently as last month, and we haven’t seen huge widespread sales yet. However, it dropped to $399 at B&H Photo ahead of Black Friday, so we could begin to see bigger discounts

Latest 10.2-inch iPad (2021) deals

The 9th-gen iPad (MSRP $329/£369) from last year remains on sale, and may be a better option if money is tight. We’ve seen it drop as low as $269.

Latest iPad mini (2021) deals

The 6th-gen iPad mini (MSRP $499/£569) came out in 2021, but we don’t expect the next version until 2023. Get the best price by checking retailers below:

Latest iPad Air (2022) deals

In the respects that count—from design to performance, from 5G to accessory support—the latest iPad Air (MSRP $599/£669) is a Pro in all but name. You can often find it on sale for $50-$100 off.

Latest 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) deals

Apple’s latest set of iPad Pro models are insanely powerful and well specced. You may be able to grab a small saving, but they’re so new that a large discount is unlikely. The 11-inch model’s MSRP is $799/£899.

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) deals

The 12.9-inch version of the Pro (MSRP $1,099/£1,249) is Apple’s top-of-the-line tablet. Don’t pay a penny more than you need to:

Amazon iPad deals worth checking out

Amazon U.S.:

Amazon U.K.:

Best Buy iPad deals worth checking out

John Lewis iPad deals worth checking out

John Lewis often matches or comes close to Amazon UK’s prices, and adds a two-year warranty. Check out all of the company’s seasonal deals on its Black Friday page.

Black Friday 2022: All Apple deals

Stay on top of the best Black Friday deals as they arrive with our dedicated roundups

Best Black Friday 2022 Apple deals

Best Black Friday 2022 MacBook deals

Best Black Friday 2022 Mac deals

Best Black Friday 2022 AirPods deals

Best Black Friday 2022 Apple Watch deals

Best Black Friday 2022 iPhone deals

Best Black Friday 2022 Apple TV deals

Best Black Friday 2022 SSD and external hard drive deals