Macworld Podcast: Oops! All iPads!

Macworld Podcast episode 816
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch M2 2022
Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Apple’s iPad lineup is set for the 2022 holiday shopping season, and one thing is certain: There are a lot of models to choose from. We’re talking about the state of the iPad in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

This is episode 816 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

iPad (2021, 9th generation)

MSRP: $329 (base model)
Best Prices Today: $299.00 at Amazon$329.00 at Apple$329.99 at Best Buy
Read our full iPad (2021, 9th generation) review

10.9-inch iPad (2022)

MSRP: From $449
Best Prices Today: $447.87 at Amazon$449.00 at Best Buy$449 at Apple
Read our full 10.9-inch iPad (2022) review

iPad Air (2022)

MSRP: $599 (64GB); $749 (256GB)
Best Prices Today: $599 at Apple$599.99 at Best Buy$749 at Walmart

Apple iPad mini (2021)

MSRP: From $499
Best Prices Today: $459.98 at Amazon$499.00 at Apple$499 at Apple
Read our full Apple iPad mini (2021) review

11-inch iPad Pro (2022)

MSRP: $799 (128GB, Wi-Fi only)
Best Prices Today: $749.00 at Amazon$799.00 at Best Buy$799 at Apple

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)

MSRP: $1,099 (128GB, Wi-Fi only)
Best Prices Today: $1099.00 at Best Buy$1099 at Apple$1,099.00 at Amazon