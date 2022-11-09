Best Black Friday Mac Monitor Deals

Black Friday is fast approaching, but you don’t have to wait until November 25 to pick up a deal on a new monitor/display to use with your Mac. Amazon and other resellers have already begun to discount products, and we expect that the discounts and deals will continue over the days leading to and beyond Black Friday. So if you want to save money on a new display to use with your Mac read on.

We find that the majority of display deals are to be found on Amazon, but it’s worth checking other retailers over the Black Friday shopping period such as Best Buy, Newegg, Target and Walmart in the U.S. and Currys, Argos, Laptops Direct, ebuyer and John Lewis in the U.K.

Deals on Apple monitors

It’s rare to find deals on Apple monitors, so if you’re shopping specifically for an Apple monitor and a deal pops up, it’s time to take advantage.

Amazon U.S. is currently offering a few deals on the Apple Studio Display. You can save $100 to $200 dollars, which is significant when you consider that these displays almost never go on sale. Here are links to the deals:

Best Black Friday deals for monitors

These deals are on monitors we have tested and featured in our best displays for Mac round-up. so we are confident that they will be excellent purchases made even better by these discounts.

U.S.:

U.K.:

Black Friday display deals from Amazon

Amazon U.S.

HP v22e Full HD Monitor (1920 x 1080), 21.5in, MSRP $159.99. $149.99 at Amazon.

SAMSUNG 27-Inch CF39 Series FHD 1080p Curved Computer Monitor, 27in, MSRP $219.99. $149.99 at Amazon.

Dell U2723QE UltraSharp 4K, 27in, MSRP $659.99. $507 at Amazon.

Amazon U.K.

