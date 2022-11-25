Best Black Friday Mac monitor deals: November 25

Black Friday is here and the sales are well underway. It’s a great time to pick up a deal on a new monitor/display to use with your Mac. Amazon and other resellers have already begun to discount products, and we expect that the discounts and deals will continue over the days leading to and beyond Black Friday. So if you want to save money on a new display to use with your Mac read on.

Take a look below to see the best deals we have seen so far on Mac monitors. Many of these feature in our best monitors for Macs roundup.

We find that the majority of display deals are to be found on Amazon, but it’s worth checking other retailers over the Black Friday shopping period such as Best Buy, Newegg, Target and Walmart in the U.S. and Currys, Argos, Laptops Direct, ebuyer and John Lewis in the U.K.

Black Friday 2022: Best deals on Apple monitors

It’s rare to find deals on Apple monitors, so if you’re shopping specifically for an Apple monitor and a deal pops up, it’s time to take advantage.

Amazon U.S. is currently offering a few deals on the Apple Studio Display. You can save $100 to $200 dollars, which is significant when you consider that these displays almost never go on sale. Here are links to the deals:

U.S.:

U.K.:

John Lewis, Apple Studio Display: £1,399 (£100 off, MSRP £1,499)

Apple Studio Display, MSRP: $1,599/£1,499

​​​​​​​

Black Friday 2022: Best deals on third-party displays

These deals are on monitors we have tested and featured in our best displays for Mac round-up. so we are confident that they will be excellent purchases made even better by these discounts.

U.S.:

U.K.:

Black Friday 2022: Best Amazon deals on third-party displays

During Amazon Prime Day and during Amazon’s October sale we saw lots of deals on monitors and displays and we expect more of the same for Black Friday. We’ve listed the best deals we have seen so far below and will update this list as Black Friday progresses.

Amazon U.S.

For the best monitor deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Monitors store.

Amazon U.K.

For the best monitor deals on Amazon right now go to Amazon’s Monitors store.

Black Friday 2022: All Apple deals

