Best Black Friday iPhone deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the season, and it’s often the best time to get a good deal on all the tech gadgets you’re looking for. In 2022 Black Friday is technically on November 25, but it has sort of become an entire “season” unto itself, with sales extending several days before and after, and often changing over time.

Looking for a great deal on an iPhone during Black Friday can be complicated. In the U.S., most deals come from carriers, who for the most part have been running deals on new iPhones since their introduction in September, but often advertise the deals as new. The deals almost always come with a heap of strings attached that may not make them a good deal, depending on how willing you are to be locked into a certain carrier and plan.

In the U.K. it’s a little less convoluted, with regular discounts available from specific vendors. We’ll highlight the best of those here.

Be aware: Apple issued a rare warning in early November that supply for iPhone 14 Pro models is going to be especially tight this holiday season. So expect late shipments, and consider looking at different colors or storage options.

Black Friday 2022: Apple’s shopping event

Apple doesn’t hold a Black Friday sale but rather holds a four-day shopping event where purchasing a new Apple product gets a free Apple gift card, which can be used for buying more Apple stuff (or apps, or in-app purchases). Based on previous year’s, the new iPhone 14 won’t be included, but in 2021, Apple offered $50 gift cards with iPhone 12, 12 mini, and SE purchases, so the iPhone 13, 13 mini, and SE will likely be part of the shopping event this year.

Black Friday 2022: U.S. carrier deals

These are the current deals from the three major U.S. carriers, but they might change (or be enhanced) for a few days around Black Friday.

AT&T: Get up to $1,000 in bill credits when you buy a new iPhone 14 and trade in your old phone, with a qualifying unlimited plan.

T-Mobile: Get up to $1,000 in bill credits when you buy an iPhone and trade in an eligible device, with Magenta MAX plan.

Verizon: Get up to $800 in bill credits toward an iPhone 14, or $1,000 in bill credits toward an iPhone 14 Pro, with trade-in and select Unlimited plans. Also available at Best Buy.

Verizon: You can get $540 off an iPhone 14 Plus when you upgrade to a new 5G Unlimited line and opt for monthly device payments. Switchers will also get an extra $200 Verizon gift card.

Black Friday 2022: U.K. iPhone deals

This is our pick of the current deals. For the latest deals on specific models, check the automated price-comparison tables below.

Black Friday 2022: Deals on iPhone accessories

Many of the best deals are going to be on iPhone accessories–cases, chargers, cables, and the like. There are way too many such products to keep track of, and lots of small discounts that come and go throughout the Black Friday sale period. Here, we’ll highlight only the most interesting bargains; products that are rarely discounted or exceptionally good prices on accessories we recommend.

Black Friday 2022: iPhone 14 deals

Black Friday 2022: iPhone 14 Plus deals

Black Friday 2022: iPhone 14 Plus deals

Black Friday 2022: iPhone 14 Pro Max deals