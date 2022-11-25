Best Black Friday Apple Deals: November 25

If you’re looking for an Apple deal, now’s the time to shop. Black Friday is once again upon us, and the deals are going strong. After tracking great discounts for weeks, the big day is here and it’s looking like a great one for Apple fans.
In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, we’ve seen some truly fantastic deals, with up to $500 off the MacBook Pro, over $100 off the Apple Watch Series 8, and all-time-low prices on AirPods and iPads. And we’re expecting the biggest sales to still arrive, so stay glued to Macworld all weekend as we track ’em all.
Black Friday 2022: Best Apple deals
We’ll start with the U.S. deals but if you are in the U.K. there are deals for you below the first section.
U.S. deals
MacBook
- Amazon, M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $799 ($200 off)
- Costco, M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB): $900 ($400 off)
- Best Buy, M2 MacBook Air 512GB: $1,299 ($200 off)
- Amazon, 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $1,399 ($100 off)
- Amazon, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,600 ($399 off)
- Amazon, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $1,999.99 ($499 off)
- Amazon, 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512TB SSD): $1,999 ($500 off)
- Amazon, 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,199 ($500 off)
iMac and Mac mini
- Costco, M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $570 ($129 off)
- Costco, M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $750 ($149 off)
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,150 ($149 off)
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,349 ($149 off)
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB): $1,549 ($149 off)
- Expercom, Mac Studio M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD): $1,799 ($200 off)
AirPods
- Amazon, AirPods Max: $449 ($100 off)
- Amazon, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $200 ($49 off)
- Walmart, AirPods (2nd gen): $79 ($50 off)
- Costco, AirPods (3rd gen, MagSafe case): $150 ($29 off)
HomePod
- Verizon, HomePod mini: $80 ($19 off)
Apple Watch (2022)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Ultra: $739 ($60 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS): $349 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS): $380 ($49 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (Cellular): $449 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (Cellular): $479 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, 40mm): $229 ($20 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, 44mm): $259 ($20 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch SE (1st gen, 40mm): $149
- Walmart, Apple Watch SE (1st gen, 44mm): $179
Apple Watch (Older models)
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 7, 41mm, cellular: $339 ($160 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 4, 45mm, cellular: $369 ($160 off)
iPad
- Amazon, 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $999 ($100 off)
- Amazon, 2022 iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB): $759 ($39 off)
- Amazon, 2022 iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB): $854 ($45 off)
- Amazon, 2021 iPad mini (64GB): $400 ($99 off)
- Amazon: 2021 iPad mini (256GB): $550 ($99 off)
- Amazon: 2022 iPad Air (64GB): $500 ($99 off after automatic discount at checkout)
- Amazon: 2022 iPad Air (256GB): $650 ($99 off after automatic discount at checkout)
- Costco: 2022 iPad (10th-gen, 256GB): $580 ($19 off; select a different color if it says sold out)
iPad accessories
- Amazon, Magic Keyboard (12.9-inch): $299 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Magic Keyboard (11-inch): $249 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Pencil (1st-gen): $80 ($19 off)
- Amazon, Apple Pencil (2nd-gen): $89 ($40 off)
iPhone accessories
- Amazon, MagSafe Battery Pack: $75 ($24 off)
- Amazon, MagSafe Duo Charger: $97.49 ($31.51 off)
- Amazon, Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe: $45 ($14 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 14 Pro silicon case: $37.49 ($11.51 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 14 Pro Max silicon case: $37.49 ($11.51 off)
Apple TV
- Amazon, 2021 Apple TV 4K (2nd-gen, 64GB): $100 ($99 off)
- Amazon, 2022 Apple TV 4K (3rd-gen, 64GB): $123.49 ($6.51 off)
- Amazon, 2022 Apple TV 4K (3rd-gen, 128GB): $142.49 ($7.51 off)
Displays
- Amazon, Apple Pro Display XDR: $4,700 ($299 off)
- Amazon, Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass, Tilt-Adjustable Stand): $1,499 ($100 off)
- Amazon, Apple Studio Display (Nano-Texture Glass, Tilt-Adjustable Stand): $1,749 ($150 off)
Mac accessories
- Amazon, Magic Keyboard with Numeric keypad: $102 ($27 off)
- Amazon, Magic TrackPad for $115 ($14 off)
- Amazon, Magic Mouse: $74($5 off)
U.K. deals
MacBooks
- KRCS, M2 MacBook Air 256GB: £1,096.47 (£152.53 off)
- KRCS, M2 MacBook Air 512GB: £1,359.84 (£189.16 off) – select 10-core GPU, 512GB, 35W adapter
- Amazon: M1 MacBook Air 256GB: £817.99 (£181 off)
- KRCS, M2 13in MacBook Pro, 256GB: £1,184.26 (£164.74 off)
- KRCS, M2 13in MacBook Pro, 512GB: £1,359.84 (£190 off) – select the 512GB model
- KRCS, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 14-core GPU: £1,709.97 (£189.90 off)
- KRCS, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU: £1,979.10 (£299 off) – choose the 16 core GPU, 16GB RAM configuration
- Amazon, M1 Pro 16in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU: £2,129 (£270 off)
- KRCS, M1 Pro 16in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU, 1TB: £2,339.10 (£259.90 off) – select the 1TB model
- KRCS, M1 Max 16in MacBook Pro, 32-core GPU: £2,609.10 (£489.90 off) – select the M1 Max 32-core GPU model
iMac & Mac mini
- KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 256GB: £613 (£86 off).
- KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 512GB: £809 (£89.90 off). Choose the 512GB model.
- Currys, 24-inch M1 iMac, 7-core GPU: £1,124 (£125 off). AO.com has the same deal.
- Amazon, 24-inch M1 iMac, 8-core GPU: £1,275 (£174 off). AO.com has the same deal.
- KCRS, Mac Studio M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD): £1,799.10 (£200 off)
AirPods
- John Lewis, AirPods (2nd gen): £115 (£24 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- Costco, AirPods (3rd gen, MagSafe case): £174.99 (£14.01 off)
- John Lewis: AirPods (3rd gen, MagSafe case): £179 (£10 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- John Lewis, AirPods Pro (1st gen): £184 (£15 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- Costco, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £219.99 (£29.01 off)
- John Lewis, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £229 (£20 off, plus 2-year guarantee)
- Amazon, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): £229 (£20 off)
- Costco, AirPods Max: £489.99 (£59.01 off)
iPads
- John Lewis: 2022 iPad Pro 11-inch: £859 (£40 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon: 2022 iPad Pro 11-inch: £859 (£40 off)
- John Lewis: 2022 iPad Pro 12.9-inch: £1,209 (£40 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Currys: 2022 iPad Pro 12.9-inch: £1,209 (£40 off)
- Amazon: 2021 iPad mini: £459 (£110 off)
- Currys: 2021 iPad mini: £459 (£110 off)
- Amazon: 2021 iPad mini (256GB): £579 (£170 off)
- John Lewis: 2022 iPad Air: £569 (£100 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon: 2022 iPad Air: £569 (£100 off)
- Currys: 2022 iPad Air: £569 (£100 off)
- Amazon: 2022 iPad Air (256GB): £719 (£130 off)
- Amazon: 2022 iPad 10.9-inch: £469 (£30 off)
- John Lewis: 2022 iPad 10.9-inch: £479 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
- AO: 2022 iPad 10.9-inch: £479 (£20 off)
- John Lewis: 2021 iPad 10.2-inch: £309 (£60 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon: 2021 iPad 10.2-inch: £309 (£60 off)
- Amazon: 2021 iPad 10.2-inch (256GB): £459 (£90 off)
iPad accessories
- Amazon U.K., Magic Keyboard (12.9-inch): £319 (£60 off)
- Amazon U.K., Magic Keyboard (11-inch): £299 (£20 off)
- Amazon U.K., Apple Pencil (1st-gen): £89 (£20 off)
- Amazon U.K., Apple Pencil (2nd-gen): £119 (£20 off)
Apple Watch
- Amazon, Apple Watch Ultra: £819 (£30 off)
- AO: Apple Watch Ultra: £823 (£26 off)
- John Lewis, Apple Watch Ultra: £829 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8: £399 (£20 off)
- John Lewis, Apple Watch Series 8: £399 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
- John Lewis, 2nd-gen (2022) Apple Watch SE: £249 (£10 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon, 2nd-gen (2022) Apple Watch SE: £249 (£10 off)
- John Lewis, 2021 Apple Watch SE (44mm): £254 (£15 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 7: £299 (£70 off)
- Currys, Apple Watch Series 7: £309 (£60 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 7 (cellular): £389 (£80 off)
iPhone
- Amazon, iPhone 14: £829 (£20 off)
- Amazon: iPhone 14 Plus: £929 (£20 off)
- Laptops Direct, iPhone 14 Plus: £929 (£20 off–ignore the “£188” saving claimed on the site)
- Amazon, iPhone 13 mini: £639 (£10 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 13 mini (256GB): £711.86 (£47.14 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 13 (128GB): £729 (£20 off)
- Laptops Direct: iPhone 13 (128GB): £729 (£20 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 13 (256GB): £829 (£30 off)
- Argos, iPhone 12 mini: £528 (£51 off–but bear in mind that it’s two years old)
- John Lewis, get a free Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter when you buy selected iPhones
iPhone accessories
- Amazon U.K., Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: £79 (£20 off)
- Amazon U.K., Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: £99 (£30 off)
- Amazon U.K., Apple MagSafe Charger: £39 (£6 off)
- O2, pack of four Apple AirTags for £89 (£30 off)
- Amazon U.K., AirTag 4-pack: £99 (£20 off)
- Currys, single AirTag for £28.99 (£6 off)
- Amazon U.K., AirTag Leather Loop: £25.96 (£19.04 off)
- Amazon U.K., up to 34 percent off iPhone 14 and 14 Pro cases
Apple TV
- KRCS, 2022 Apple TV 4K (64GB): £141.55 (£7.45 off)
- KRCS: 2022 Apple TV 4K (128GB): £160.55 (£8.45 off)
Accessories
- Amazon, Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: £79 (£20 off)
- Amazon, Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: £99 (£30 off)
- Amazon, Apple MagSafe Charger: £39 (£6 off)
- O2, pack of four Apple AirTags for £84.99 (£34 off)
- Currys, single AirTag for £28.99 (£6 off)
- Amazon, AirTag Leather Loop: £25.96 (£19.04 off)
- Amazon, up to 34 percent off iPhone 14 and 14 Pro cases
- Currys, Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for £129 (£20 off)
- Amazon, Magic TrackPad for £103, usually £129 (£26 off)
- Ebuyer, black version of the Magic TrackPad for £135.99 (£13 off)
- John Lewis, 2021 Magic Mouse for £63, usually £79 (£16 off)
- Currys, Apple Magic Keyboard, with numeric keys, without Touch ID for £106.99 (£22 off)
- John Lewis, Magic Keyboard without Touch ID for £79 (£20 off)
- Currys, Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for £119 (£20 off). John Lewis has the same deal
- John Lewis, Apple Studio Display: £1,399 (£100 off, MSRP £1,499)
Black Friday 2022: Apple’s shopping event
Apple is once again holding a four-day shopping event held from Black Friday (November 25) to Cyber Monday (November 28). Like in prior years, Apple is giving away gift cards ranging from $25-$250, but the newest devices are all excluded: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra, iPad Pro, 10th-gen iPad, and Apple TV 4K.
The best deal from Apple’s Black Friday shopping event is the iPhone 12, which costs $599 and will get you a $50 gift card. You can also get a $50 gift card when you buy an Apple Watch SE, which starts at $249.
Black Friday 2022: Where to shop for Apple deals
Stay tuned to Macworld all throughout the Black Friday weekend to find the best deals as they arrive. But if you’re looking for a specific color or capacity, you can check out the following retailers. In the U.S., here are the best stores to shop for Black Friday deals:
If you’re based in the U.K., you’ll find deals at the following shops:
Black Friday 2022: All Apple deals
