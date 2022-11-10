Best Black Friday Apple deals

If you’re looking for an Apple deal, now’s the time to shop. Black Friday is once again upon us, and while the big day doesn’t officially arrive until Friday, November 25, the deals are already starting. And it’s looking like a great year for Apple fans.

In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, we’ve already seen some fantastic deals, with up to $500 off the MacBook Pro, over $100 off the Apple Watch Series 8, and all-time-low prices on AirPods and iPads. And the biggest sales haven’t even arrived yet, so be sure to check back all throughout Black Friday weekend as we track em all.

Black Friday 2022: Best early deals

U.S. deals

Macs

For the latest deals see: Black Friday Mac deals and Black Friday MacBook deals.

You may also be interested to see the latest Black Friday Mac SSD Deals and Black Friday Mac Monitor Deals.

AirPods

iPads

Apple TV

U.K. deals

Macs

AirPods

John Lewis, AirPods Pro 1st-gen £184 (£55 off, were £239)

iPads

Laptops Direct has £11 off the price of the new 10.9in iPad! Get it for £487.97.

KRCS has the same entry-level 10.9iPad for £489.02.

Laptops Direct also has £16 off the price of the 10.9in iPad with 256GB! Get it for £662.97.

Laptops Direct is also discounting the 10.9in iPad with 64GB and cellular! Get it for £659.97 (£19 off).

And Laptops Direct has the 256GB cellular 10.9in iPad for £839.97 (£19 off).

Amazon has money off the entry-level 9th gen iPad (which was £319, but is now £369): get it for £309.98.

You can also get the the 256GB WiFi 9th gen iPad (was £459, now £549) for £424.99 from Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis.

Amazon has the 64GB iPad Air WiFi model for £569 (now £669 at Apple, was £569 at Apple)

KRCS has the 64GB iPad Air (Wi-Fi Only): for £655.62 (note that this was being sold for £557.62 before Apple upped the RRP to £669 from £569.)

Amazon has the 64GB iPad Air Cellular model for £719 (again, this was £674 before Apple upped the price to £849 from £719).

Black Friday 2022: Apple’s shopping event

Based on prior Black Friday sales, Apple won’t be discounting any of its products, Rather, it will give away gift cards based on your purchase, likely ranging from $25 to $200. Last year, the newest iPhones, Apple Watches, and Macs, so we expect the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra, M2 iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K will all be excluded this year. Read more here: What is Apple doing for Black Friday?

Black Friday 2022: Where to shop for Apple deals

Stay tuned to Macworld all throughout the Black Friday weekend to find the best deals as they arrive. But if you’re looking for a specific color or capacity, you can check out the following retailers. In the U.S., here are the best stores to shop for Black Friday deals:

If you’re based in the U.K., you’ll find deals at the following shops: