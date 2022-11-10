Best Black Friday Apple deals

If you’re looking for an Apple deal, now’s the time to shop. Black Friday is once again upon us, and while the big day doesn’t officially arrive until Friday, November 25, the deals are already starting. And it’s looking like a great year for Apple fans.
In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, we’ve already seen some fantastic deals, with up to $500 off the MacBook Pro, over $100 off the Apple Watch Series 8, and all-time-low prices on AirPods and iPads. And the biggest sales haven’t even arrived yet, so be sure to check back all throughout Black Friday weekend as we track em all.
Black Friday 2022: Best early deals
U.S. deals
Macs
- Amazon, M2 MacBook Air (256GB): $1,099 ($100 off)
- Costco, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,600 ($399 off)
- Amazon, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,099 ($400 off)
- Amazon, 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $2,185 ($314 off)
- Costco, 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,299 ($400 off)
For the latest deals see: Black Friday Mac deals and Black Friday MacBook deals.
You may also be interested to see the latest Black Friday Mac SSD Deals and Black Friday Mac Monitor Deals.
AirPods
- Amazon, AirPods Max: $450 ($99 off)
- Amazon, AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $234 ($15 off)
- Walmart, AirPods Pro (1st gen): $159 ($90 off)
iPads
- Amazon, 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $749 ($50 off)
- Amazon, 2021 iPad mini (64GB): $460 ($39 off)
- Amazon, 2022 iPad Air (64GB): $541 ($48 off)
- Amazon, 2021 iPad (9th-gen, 64GB): $298 ($31 off)
- Costco, 2022 iPad (10th-gen, 64GB): $440 ($9 off)
Apple TV
- Amazon, 2021 Apple TV 4K, 32GB: $99 ($80 off)
- Amazon, 2021 Apple TV 4K, 64GB: $116 ($84 off)
U.K. deals
Macs
- eBuyer, M2 13in MacBook Pro, 256GB: £1,192.98 (£156.02 off)
- Laptops Direct, M2 MacBook Air, 256GB: £1,212.97 (£136 off)
- Amazon, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 14-core GPU: £1,729 (£170 off)
- AO.com, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 14-core GPU: £1,729 (£170 off)
- John Lewis, M1 Pro 16in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU: £2,129 (£270 off)
- Amazon, M2 MacBook Air 256GB: £1,119 (£130 off)
- Laptops Direct, M2 MacBook Air 512GB: £1,387.97 (£161 off)
- Very: M1 MacBook Air 256GB £879 (£120 off)
For the latest deals see: Black Friday Mac deals and Black Friday MacBook deals.
You may also be interested to see the latest Black Friday Mac SSD Deals and Black Friday Mac Monitor Deals.
AirPods
- John Lewis, AirPods Pro 1st-gen £184 (£55 off, were £239)
iPads
- Laptops Direct has £11 off the price of the new 10.9in iPad! Get it for £487.97.
- KRCS has the same entry-level 10.9iPad for £489.02.
- Laptops Direct also has £16 off the price of the 10.9in iPad with 256GB! Get it for £662.97.
- Laptops Direct is also discounting the 10.9in iPad with 64GB and cellular! Get it for £659.97 (£19 off).
- And Laptops Direct has the 256GB cellular 10.9in iPad for £839.97 (£19 off).
- Amazon has money off the entry-level 9th gen iPad (which was £319, but is now £369): get it for £309.98.
- You can also get the the 256GB WiFi 9th gen iPad (was £459, now £549) for £424.99 from Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis.
- Amazon has the 64GB iPad Air WiFi model for £569 (now £669 at Apple, was £569 at Apple)
- KRCS has the 64GB iPad Air (Wi-Fi Only): for £655.62 (note that this was being sold for £557.62 before Apple upped the RRP to £669 from £569.)
- Amazon has the 64GB iPad Air Cellular model for £719 (again, this was £674 before Apple upped the price to £849 from £719).
Black Friday 2022: Apple’s shopping event
Based on prior Black Friday sales, Apple won’t be discounting any of its products, Rather, it will give away gift cards based on your purchase, likely ranging from $25 to $200. Last year, the newest iPhones, Apple Watches, and Macs, so we expect the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra, M2 iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K will all be excluded this year. Read more here: What is Apple doing for Black Friday?
Black Friday 2022: Where to shop for Apple deals
Stay tuned to Macworld all throughout the Black Friday weekend to find the best deals as they arrive. But if you’re looking for a specific color or capacity, you can check out the following retailers. In the U.S., here are the best stores to shop for Black Friday deals:
If you’re based in the U.K., you’ll find deals at the following shops: