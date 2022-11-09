Apple patches a pair of security flaws with macOS Ventura 13.0.1 update

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Ventura 13.0.1, an update to the Mac operating system. This minor update comes about two weeks after the company officially released Ventura to the public and ahead of macOS 13.1, which will bring the new Freeform app and other features.

According to Apple’s release notes, the 13.0.1 update includes unknown bug fixes and two security updates.

libxml2

Available for: macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.

An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation. CVE-2022-40303: Maddie Stone of Google Project Zero

libxml2

Available for: macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2022-40304: Ned Williamson and Nathan Wachholz of Google Project Zero

Before installing the update, users should perform a data backup. The installation requires an internet connection, and the Mac will need to restart.