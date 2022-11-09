Apple patches a pair of security flaws with macOS Ventura 13.0.1 update

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Ventura 13.0.1, an update to the Mac operating system. This minor update comes about two weeks after the company officially released Ventura to the public and ahead of macOS 13.1, which will bring the new Freeform app and other features.
According to Apple’s release notes, the 13.0.1 update includes unknown bug fixes and two security updates.
libxml2
- Available for: macOS Ventura
- Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution
- Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.
- CVE-2022-40303: Maddie Stone of Google Project Zero
libxml2
- Available for: macOS Ventura
- Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution
- Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
- CVE-2022-40304: Ned Williamson and Nathan Wachholz of Google Project Zero
How to install the macOS Ventura 13.0.1 update
Before installing the update, users should perform a data backup. The installation requires an internet connection, and the Mac will need to restart.
- Open System Settings.
- In the left column, you may see a “Software Update Available” alert. If not, click General, then Sofware Update, and select the update.
- Your Mac will download the update. Click Update Now to proceed. The installation will take several minutes and requires a restart.