Apple releases iOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes and security updates

Ahead of the launch of iOS 16.2, which is expected to arrive next month, Apple has released a small iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes and security updates. It is recommended for all iOS 16 devices.

While the released notes are vague, the fix likely patches two nagging issues. One affected some users’ ability to stay connected to Wi-Fi networks and the other impacted Apple’s SKAdNetwork, which “lets advertisers measure the success of advertisements by attributing app installations to specific ad campaigns.”

There are also two security updates included in the release, neither of which has been exploited in the wild:

libxml2

Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.

An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation. CVE-2022-40303: Maddie Stone of Google Project Zero

A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2022-40304: Ned Williamson and Nathan Wachholz of Google Project Zero

To update to iOS 16.1.1, head over to the Settings app, then General, and Software Update. Tap Download and Install and follow the prompts. It will require a restart.