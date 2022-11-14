Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Black Friday comes but once a year–and this year it falls on November 25. In recent years, however, the deals season has expanded to cover the week leading up to Black Friday, Cyber Monday afterward (that’s November 28 in 2022), and often most of the month of November. We’re already seeing deals on the Apple Watch range, and if you spot a good price on one of Apple’s smartwatches you should move fast before stock runs out.
With brilliant Apple Watch deals popping up across hundreds of different retailers throughout November, it can be hard to keep track of the best prices. This is where we come in: our team of editors, and our automated price-comparison tables, mean you’ll find the best deals available right now in this article.
Black Friday: Best Apple Watch deals
Our expert deal hunters have hand-picked the best-value Apple Watch deals currently available.
Deals in the U.S.:
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm: $365 ($35 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm: $395 ($35 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm: $349 ($50 off) (Unlocks November 14 at 7pm ET)
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm: $379 ($50 off) (Unlocks November 14 at 7pm ET)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Ultra: $780 ($20 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 7, 41mm, cellular: $339 ($160 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 4, 45mm, cellular: $349 ($180 off)
Deals in the U.K.:
- Amazon: Apple Watch Series 7: £324.72 (£44.28 off)
- John Lewis: 2021 Apple Watch SE (44mm): £254 (£15 off, plus two-year warranty)
For a more in-depth guide to the available deals–as well as any deals that have popped up since we last updated this article–see our automated tables below for the lowest prices currently available on each Apple Watch model. If you’re not sure which model is right for you, read our comprehensive Apple Watch buying guide.
Latest Apple Watch Ultra deals
All three of the Apple Watch models currently on sale are new, having come out in September 2022. This means large discounts are unlikely–and in the case of the Apple Watch Ultra (MSRP $799/£849), we’re barely seeing any discounts at all.
Latest Apple Watch Series 8 deals
The Apple Watch Series 8 (MSRP $399/£419) is also just a couple of months old, and you’re unlikely to see large savings.
Latest Apple Watch Series 7 deals
Last year’s Apple Watch Series 7 had an MSRP of $399/£369 when it came out, but it’s since been discontinued. Only buy if you can find a major discount–and our research suggests many retailers have sold off their remaining stock.
Latest Apple Watch SE (2022) deals
In September Apple updated its budget smartwatch for 2022, and the 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE has an MSRP of $249/£259.
Latest Apple Watch SE (2020) deals
The original Apple Watch SE came out in 2020 and had an MSRP of $279/£249 at the time. With two years gone and the product removed from Apple’s range, you shouldn’t be paying anywhere near that, but you may find that stock has simply dried up and deals are few and far between.
Amazon Apple Watch deals worth checking out
Amazon U.S.:
Amazon U.K.:
- Apple Watch Ultra (Black/Grey Trail Loop): £848.29 (71p off!)
- No other savings on Apple Watch Ultra
- No savings on Apple Watch Series 8
- No savings on 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch Series 7: £324.72 (£44.28 off… but note that the Series 7 has been discontinued)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (cellular): £419 (£50 off, but again this has been discontinued)
Best Buy Apple Watch deals worth checking out
John Lewis Apple Watch deals worth checking out
- No savings on Apple Watch Ultra
- No savings on Apple Watch Series 8
- No savings on 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch Series 7: £349 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, cellular): £479 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
- 2021 Apple Watch SE (44mm): £254 (£15 off, plus two-year warranty)