Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Black Friday comes but once a year–and this year it falls on November 25. In recent years, however, the deals season has expanded to cover the week leading up to Black Friday, Cyber Monday afterward (that’s November 28 in 2022), and often most of the month of November. We’re already seeing deals on the Apple Watch range, and if you spot a good price on one of Apple’s smartwatches you should move fast before stock runs out.

With brilliant Apple Watch deals popping up across hundreds of different retailers throughout November, it can be hard to keep track of the best prices. This is where we come in: our team of editors, and our automated price-comparison tables, mean you’ll find the best deals available right now in this article.

Black Friday: Best Apple Watch deals

Our expert deal hunters have hand-picked the best-value Apple Watch deals currently available.

Deals in the U.S.:

Deals in the U.K.:

For a more in-depth guide to the available deals–as well as any deals that have popped up since we last updated this article–see our automated tables below for the lowest prices currently available on each Apple Watch model. If you’re not sure which model is right for you, read our comprehensive Apple Watch buying guide.

Latest Apple Watch Ultra deals

All three of the Apple Watch models currently on sale are new, having come out in September 2022. This means large discounts are unlikely–and in the case of the Apple Watch Ultra (MSRP $799/£849), we’re barely seeing any discounts at all.

Latest Apple Watch Series 8 deals

The Apple Watch Series 8 (MSRP $399/£419) is also just a couple of months old, and you’re unlikely to see large savings.

Latest Apple Watch Series 7 deals

Last year’s Apple Watch Series 7 had an MSRP of $399/£369 when it came out, but it’s since been discontinued. Only buy if you can find a major discount–and our research suggests many retailers have sold off their remaining stock.

Latest Apple Watch SE (2022) deals

In September Apple updated its budget smartwatch for 2022, and the 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE has an MSRP of $249/£259.

Latest Apple Watch SE (2020) deals

The original Apple Watch SE came out in 2020 and had an MSRP of $279/£249 at the time. With two years gone and the product removed from Apple’s range, you shouldn’t be paying anywhere near that, but you may find that stock has simply dried up and deals are few and far between.

Amazon Apple Watch deals worth checking out

Amazon U.S.:

Apple Watch Series 8 $389 / $419 ($10 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 $309 / $369 ($90 / $60 off)

Amazon U.K.:

Best Buy Apple Watch deals worth checking out

Apple Watch Series 7 $309 / $309 ($90 / $120 off, price varies by color)

