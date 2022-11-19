The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be nearly impossible to find this Black Friday

We knew things were bad when Apple issued a warning earlier this month that iPhone 14 Pro production was being affected by Covid-related restrictions. But we didn’t know it would be this bad: If you buy an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max on Apple.com right now it won’t arrive until after Christmas.

Depending on where you live, Apple’s online ordering system quotes December 29 for delivery. On Verizon, every model is backordered until December 16. T-Mobile estimates mid to late December for most models. At AT&T, it might not arrive until next year. And while you might be able to find some stock at Apple and carrier stores, many models are already unavailable. And Black Friday isn’t until next week.

Apple hasn’t issued an update to the warning it sent out on November 6 warning of “lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated” with customers experiencing “longer wait times to receive their new products,” though it does say stores will receive stock daily. But delivery times have gradually ticked up as Black Friday nears, and what would normally be a huge seller will likely be a non-factor this year. Apple will obviously try its best to get as many phones to people as it can—and shipping times will vary depending on where you live—but it’s definitely going to be tougher to find an iPhone Pro than it has in prior years.

It’s not clear whether the shipping situation will ease, but with just six weeks until Christmas, things are going to need to change soon in order to have an impact on sales. Once the Black Friday rush begins, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will become the hardest-to-find Christmas gift this side of Tickle Me Elmo. Stock of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are still plentiful, which could be a boost to those phones. And Apple is offering $50 gift cards with purchases of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini as part of its Black Friday sale.

There are worse problems for a $2 trillion company, of course, but as the all-important holiday quarter chugs along, it won’t be long before delivery times slip into 2023.