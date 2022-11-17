The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are basically sold out through Christmas

We knew things were bad when Apple issued a warning earlier this month that iPhone 14 Pro production was being affected by Covid-related restrictions. But we didn’t know it would be this bad: If you buy an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max on Apple.com right now it won’t arrive until after Christmas.

Apple’s online ordering system quotes December 27 for delivery. On Verizon, every model is backordered until December 16. T-Mobile estimates mid to late December for most models. At AT&T, it probably won’t arrive until December 26. And while you might be able to find some stock at Apple and carrier stores, many models are already unavailable. And Black Friday isn’t until next week.

Apple hasn’t issued an update to the warning it sent out on November 6 warning of “lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated” with customers experiencing “longer wait times to receive their new products.” But delivery times have gradually ticked up as Black Friday nears, and what would normally be a huge seller will likely be a non-factor this year.

It’s not clear whether the shipping situation will ease, but with just six weeks until Christmas, things are going to need to change soon in order to have an impact on sales. Once the Black Friday rush begins, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will become the hardest-to-find Christmas gift this side of Tickle Me Elmo.

There are worse problems for a $2 trillion company, of course, but as the all-important holiday quarter chugs along, it won’t be long before delivery times slip into 2023.