Home / iPhone / News
News

The iPhone 14 Pro is this year’s Tickle Me Elmo

Stock has slipped to mid-December, so if you want one, act fast.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
iPhone 14 Pro Max in Deep Purple
Simon Lohmann

Apple’s holiday quarter might be a little light this year. After issuing a warning earlier this week that iPhone 14 Pro production was being affected by Covid-related restrictions, delivery times keep slipping later into December. And if you want one by Christmas, you should probably order very soon.

On Apple.com, you can buy an iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max right now and it won’t arrive until December 14 at the earliest. On Verizon, every model is backordered until December 9. T-Mobile estimates December 5-19 for most models. And while there’s some stock at Apple and carrier stores, many models are unavailable.

Even if you manage to find one, you’re going to be getting less for your trade-in. Earlier this week, Apple slashed prices for iPhone and iPad trade-ins as part of its regular adjustment, knocking up to $70 off the previous values:

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: $650 (down $70)
  • iPhone 13 Pro: $550 (down $50)
  • iPhone 13: $450 (down $20)
  • iPhone 13 mini: $380 (no change)
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: $480 (down $50)
  • iPhone 12 Pro: $400 (down $30)
  • iPhone 12: $300 (down $20)
  • iPhone 12 mini: $250 (no change)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation): $100 (no change)
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: $330 (down $40)
  • iPhone 11 Pro: $250 (down $50)
  • iPhone 11: $200 (down $20)
  • iPhone XS Max: $200 (down $20)
  • iPhone XS: $160 (up $10)
  • iPhone XR: $150 (up $10)
  • iPhone X: $130 (no change)
  • iPhone 8 Plus: $100 (down $10)
  • iPhone 8: $75 (no change)
  • iPhone 7 Plus: $60 (down $10)
  • iPhone 7: Up to $40 (no change)
  • iPad Pro: Up to $445 (down $55)
  • iPad Air: Up to $230 (down $15)
  • iPad: Up to $160 (down $35)

It’s not clear whether the shipping situation will ease, but with just six weeks until Christmas, things are going to need to change soon in order to have an impact on sales. Once the Black Friday rush begins, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will become the hardest-to-find Christmas gift this side of Tickle Me Elmo.

There are worse problems for a $2 trillion company, of course, but as the all-important holiday quarter chugs along, we expect delivery times to start slipping into 2023. 

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max
Read our review
MSRP: $1,099
Best Prices Today: $1099 at Apple | $1099.99 at Best Buy

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: