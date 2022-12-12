Best Black Friday Apple TV deals

Home / Apple TV
Snap up the best deal on a new Apple TV 4K.
Black Friday might not be until November but you can shop deals all year round. Apple has launched a new Apple TV model that is significantly cheaper than the older version, so any sale you get is going to be a great price. And you don’t need to wait until November 24 to get the best deal on a new Apple TV—check out the best prices below.

Black Friday 2023: Apple’s shopping event

Apple runs a four-day shopping event over Black Friday, but it traditionally offers gift cards instead of actual discounts. Last year the sale excluded the Apple TV 4K, which was released in October 2022.

Black Friday 2023: Best Apple TV 4K deals at Amazon and other retailers

It’s only been on store shelves for a few weeks, so don’t expect to find massive discounts on the new Apple TV 4K. Amazon is selling the 64GB model for $125 and the 128GB model for $140, a savings of $4 and $10, respectively. We expect to see some larger discounts in 2023, so keep checking the prices.

Apple TV 4K (2022), 64GB (Wi-Fi only), $129/£149

Retailer
Price
Amazon
$123.51
Adorama
$129.00
Apple
$129
Best Buy
$129.99
Apple TV 4K (2022), 128GB (Wi-Fi & Ethernet), $149/£169

Retailer
Price
Amazon
$139.99
Apple
$149
Adorama
$149.00
Best Buy
$149.99
Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

