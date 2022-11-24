Best Black Friday Apple TV deals: November 24

If you’re looking for a new Apple TV 4K, there’s never been a better time to buy. Apple just released a new model that’s substantially cheaper than the old one and stores are clearing out stock of the 2021 model as well. So to sum up, Black Friday is a fantastic time to save big on a new Apple TV 4K.

Black Friday 2022: The best early Apple TV 4K deals

Right now, the best Apple TV 4K deals are on the older models. They’ve been on sale for a while and we assume stock will start depleting soon.

Here are the best deals in the U.K., where you can get a small discount on the latest models by shopping with KRCS:

Black Friday 2022: Apple’s sale

Apple is holding a four-day shopping event with gift cards on various devices, but the Apple TV 4K is not part of it.

Black Friday 2022: Discounts at Amazon and other retailers

The latest Apple TV 4K has only been on shelves for a couple of weeks, so we don’t expect to see any major sales. Amazon is currently selling the 64GB model for $125 and the 128GB model for $145, both just $4 off which isn’t much to speak of. We expect some retailer will offer a better sale than that over Black Friday, but we’d be surprised to see more than $15 or $20 off.

Apple TV 4K (2022), 64GB (Wi-Fi only), $129/£149

Apple TV 4K (2022), 128GB (Wi-Fi & Ethernet), $149/£169

