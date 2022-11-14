Get a brand-new MacBook Air for $800 in this incredible early Black Friday deal

We’re still over a week from Black Friday, but the deals are already pouring in. Today, Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $800 in any color, a savings of $199 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The MacBook Air has Apple’s M1 processor with seven GPU cores, but it’s still crazy fast with a 13.2-inch retina display and a silent fanless design. In our 4.5-star review, we called out its “shocking” performance for the “stunning” debut of Apple silicon, and it’s just as good as it was then with macOS Ventura on board. Plus you’ll get the classic MacBook Air wedge design that Apple ditched with the newer M2 model.

We understand if you want to wait for potentially better deals over Black Friday, but this one is pretty great. So if you want a fantastic laptop at a great price, go grab it.