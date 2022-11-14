Home / Mac
Get a brand-new MacBook Air for $800 in this incredible early Black Friday deal

Save $200 on the M1 model.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Macbook Air M1
IDG

We’re still over a week from Black Friday, but the deals are already pouring in. Today, Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $800 in any color, a savings of $199 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The MacBook Air has Apple’s M1 processor with seven GPU cores, but it’s still crazy fast with a 13.2-inch retina display and a silent fanless design. In our 4.5-star review, we called out its “shocking” performance for the “stunning” debut of Apple silicon, and it’s just as good as it was then with macOS Ventura on board. Plus you’ll get the classic MacBook Air wedge design that Apple ditched with the newer M2 model.

We understand if you want to wait for potentially better deals over Black Friday, but this one is pretty great. So if you want a fantastic laptop at a great price, go grab it.

Retailer
Price
Amazon
$799.99
Adorama
$949.00
Costco
$949.99
Apple
$999.00
Best Buy
$999.99
Price comparison from over 24,000 stores worldwide

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

