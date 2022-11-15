The Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off for Black Friday

The Apple Watch Series 8 has only been on shelves for a month, but that’s not stopping it from being on sale during Black Friday. To kick things off, Amazon is selling the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 and $379, respectively, a savings of $50 and the best price we’ve seen so far. You can also get the same deal at Walmart (41mm and 45mm).

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a small upgrade over the Series 7, bringing a temperature sensor for fertility tracking and onboard Crash Detection. It has a 41mm or 45mm display with ECG and blood-oxygen sensors, 18-hour battery life, IP6X-certified dust- and WR50 water-resistance, and an excellent always-on display.

In our review of the Apple Watch Series 8, we called it “objectively excellent” and “the smartwatch to beat.” And at the price, it’s even better.