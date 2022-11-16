Apple’s MLS Season Pass subscription will be cheaper for TV+ subscribers

Apple and Major League Soccer have released new details for its MLS Season Pass subscription service launching next year. For $14.99 per month or $99 per season, fans in more than 100 countries and regions can watch every live MLS regular-season match, the entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup. If you subscribe to Apple TV+, however, there’s a discount bringing the cost down to $12.99/mo or $79/season.

There will be no blackouts, although the Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup will not be available to viewers in Mexico. In addition to every game streaming live, there will be a pre-match and post-match show, and previously aired games will be available on demand after they’re completed. Apple will promote the service by making some games free for anyone to watch without a subscription, including every match during the “MLS is Back” opening weekend.

Subscribers to the service will be able to watch on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs, as well as smart TVs and game consoles that have access to the Apple TV app. Apple didn’t mention broadcast quality, though it broadcast MLB games in 1080p at 60fps using high-speed Phantom and high-resolution Megalodon cameras.

This is the start of a 10-year partnership between Apple and MLS. Each of the 29 MLS clubs will have an Apple TV sleeve patch. While soccer is the most popular sport globally, MLS (comprised only of clubs in the U.S. and Canada) is not as popular internationally as other soccer (football) leagues, and is the 4th most popular sports league in North America behind the NFL, MLB, and NBA, having just recently surpassed the NHL in popularity. This deal is seen as another step in the aggressive push to grow the sport in the U.S. and the popularity of the league internationally.

The new MLS season begins on February 25, 2023, and the MLS Season Pass subscription will be available in the TV app starting on February 1, 2023.