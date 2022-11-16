Home / iPad
Get the new 10th-gen iPad for $50 off in this early Black Friday sale

Grab Apple's newest tablet in silver and blue for $399.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Apple’s newest iPad is a great device with a gorgeous design, a speedy processor, and fantastic cameras, but it’s a little too expensive. Today’s deal fixes that: B&H Photo is selling the 10th-gen iPad with 64GB of storage in silver or blue for $399, a savings of $50 and the first significant discount we’ve seen.

The 10th-gen iPad is a complete redesign of Apple’s entry-level tablet, with a 10.9-inch display and an A14 processor. The Home button design has been moved to the power button like the iPad Air and it looks like a much more modern tablet than the 9th-gen model. However, there are some drawbacks that make it hard to recommend at its $449 MSRP, but it’s much more palatable at this price.

For under $400, the 10th-gen iPad is a much better buy, so if you’ve been reluctant to buy one at its full price, now’s your chance.

10.9-inch iPad (2022)

10.9-inch iPad (2022)
Read our review
MSRP: From $449
Best Prices Today: $444.00 at Amazon | $449.00 at Best Buy | $449 at Apple

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

