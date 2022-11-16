Get the new 10th-gen iPad for $50 off in this early Black Friday sale

Apple’s newest iPad is a great device with a gorgeous design, a speedy processor, and fantastic cameras, but it’s a little too expensive. Today’s deal fixes that: B&H Photo is selling the 10th-gen iPad with 64GB of storage in silver or blue for $399, a savings of $50 and the first significant discount we’ve seen.

The 10th-gen iPad is a complete redesign of Apple’s entry-level tablet, with a 10.9-inch display and an A14 processor. The Home button design has been moved to the power button like the iPad Air and it looks like a much more modern tablet than the 9th-gen model. However, there are some drawbacks that make it hard to recommend at its $449 MSRP, but it’s much more palatable at this price.

For under $400, the 10th-gen iPad is a much better buy, so if you’ve been reluctant to buy one at its full price, now’s your chance.