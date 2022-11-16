Apple releases tvOS 16.1.1 to address storage bug

Apple on Wednesday released tvOS 16.1.1, a rare standalone update for the third-generation Apple TV 4K that addresses a specific storage bug that affected the 128GB model.

The bug isn’t one likely to affect many users, as it’s only noticeable when half of the storage (around 64GB) is filled up. At that point, the system prevents the users from installing any apps despite the available storage. The update doesn’t appear to have any other improvements. If you’re already on the tvOS 16.2 beta, it’s not clear whether the latest beta also addresses the issue, but it should be fixed when it releases later this year.

To update your Apple TV 4K, go to the Settings app, then System > Software Updates > Update Software and follow the prompts.