Get the 16-inch MacBook Pro for under $2,000 in this incredible Black Friday deal

We’re bummed that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros aren’t going to get an M2 update until next year, but the M1 Pro models are still pretty great. And now they’re pretty affordable too: Amazon is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor and 1TB of storage for $1,999 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the same processor and 512GB of storage for $1,999, a savings of $500 each and a truly incredible price cut.

The MacBook Pros have seen regular sales of $300 to $400 off over the past several weeks, but these prices match the lowest we’ve ever seen. And you’re getting our favorite configurations: the 14-inch model has the better M1 Pro processor with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores and twice the storage as the entry-level model, and the 16-inch model has the same chip and a bigger screen. You’re also getting an amazing 14.2-inch or 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness, awesome battery life, and all the ports you need, including MagSafe, HDMI, an SD card reader, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Keep in mind that Black Friday is still a week away so it’s possible that we see even greater sales then, but if you don’t want to miss out, grab one right now.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) Read our review MSRP: $1,999 (8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD); $2,499 (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) Best Prices Today: