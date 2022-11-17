Home / Mac
Deal

Get the 16-inch MacBook Pro for under $2,000 in this incredible Black Friday deal

Save $500 on either the 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
MacBook M1 Pro iPhone 13
Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash

We’re bummed that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros aren’t going to get an M2 update until next year, but the M1 Pro models are still pretty great. And now they’re pretty affordable too: Amazon is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor and 1TB of storage for $1,999 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the same processor and 512GB of storage for $1,999, a savings of $500 each and a truly incredible price cut.

The MacBook Pros have seen regular sales of $300 to $400 off over the past several weeks, but these prices match the lowest we’ve ever seen. And you’re getting our favorite configurations: the 14-inch model has the better M1 Pro processor with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores and twice the storage as the entry-level model, and the 16-inch model has the same chip and a bigger screen. You’re also getting an amazing 14.2-inch or 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness, awesome battery life, and all the ports you need, including MagSafe, HDMI, an SD card reader, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Keep in mind that Black Friday is still a week away so it’s possible that we see even greater sales then, but if you don’t want to miss out, grab one right now.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
Read our review
MSRP: $1,999 (8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD); $2,499 (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Best Prices Today: $1,599.99 at Amazon | $1948 at Newegg US | $1999 at B&H Photo and Video

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)
MSRP: $2,499 (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD); $2,699 (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD); $3,499 (M1 Max 10-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Best Prices Today: $1,999.99 at Amazon | $1999.99 at Amazon US | $2499.00 at Best Buy

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: