Pre-Black Friday sales knock $50 off the AirPods Pro 2 right now

Get Apple's newest earbuds for $200.
Apple’s newest AirPods Pro earbuds are a fantastic set of earbuds at full price, but today they’re cheaper than ever: Target is selling the second-generation AirPods Pro for $200, a savings of $49 and a new all-time low. Amazon is also matching the price.

The second-generation AirPods Pro have the same design as the original model, but they’re completely new on the inside. They last longer (6 hours vs 4.5 hours), have better noise cancelation, feature Apple’s new Adaptive Transparency feature, and have much improved audio quality. They also come with a new charging case with a speaker and a lanyard loop that can be charged with an Apple Watch charger. 

As Black Friday approaches, we’re not sure what retailers have in store for the new AirPods Pro, but if you want a great deal now, go grab a pair.

