Home / iPhone
Deal

Grab a 4-pack of AirTags for just $80 in rare sale

Save $20 and track all the things.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Airtag
IDG

Apple’s AirTags are a fantastic way to track the things in your life that aren’t Apple products, but they’re rarely on sale. But not today: Amazon is selling a four-pack of AirTags for $80, a savings of $20 and the best price we’ve seen in 2022. AirTags sell for $29 each, so you’re really saving $36 on the bundle.

AirTags will track your non-Apple products, such as wallets, bags, and keys. They connect to the Find My app to alert you when things are left behind and use the network to quickly find lost items. You can pop them into a pocket or a bag, but you’ll need a case or keyring if you want to attach it to a set of keys.

The last sale we saw on a 4-pack of AirTags was back in May and that was only $10 off. So go grab a pack now before the price goes back up.

AirTag 4 pack

MSRP: $99
Best Prices Today: $79.99 at Amazon | $99 at Apple | $99.00 at Best Buy

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: