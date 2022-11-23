How to remove unwanted images from Featured Photos and Photo Shuffle

Apple offers two ways of surfacing images from your Photos library at seemingly random: Featured Photos, an album that’s algorithmically generated in the Photos app’s For You view, available in iOS 14/iPadOS 14 or later; and Photo Shuffle, a lock screen customization option that first appeared in iOS 16/iPadOS 16. You can also make For You with Featured Photos and Memories a home screen widget to have it rotate randomly through the day’s selection of images and machine-learning-generated slideshows.

Featured Photos can be viewed through a widget on your home screen. Apple

To remove unwanted images from Featured Photos:

Open the Photos app. Navigate to the Featured Photos album in the For You view. Tap an unwanted image. Tap the more … icon in the upper-right corner. Choose Remove from Featured Photos.

You can also opt for Feature a Person Less if you want a particular individual to appear less commonly. Once removed or a person’s display frequency reduced, you can’t reverse that choice. There are no additional Featured Photos settings.

To remove unwanted images from Photo Shuffle:

Press and hold with the lock screen showing. Tap Customize. Tap the Lock Screen. Tap the more … icon at the lower-right corner and choose Don’t Feature Photo. Tap Done, which rebuilds the image list, and then tap the lock screen image that appears to complete.

