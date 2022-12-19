How to extend your Apple TV’s audio via AirPlay, no matter the source

AirPlay 2 upgraded the streaming protocol supported by Apple and some third-party devices to allow a host device, like a Mac, to select multiple speakers or audio output devices simultaneously. This offers you flexibility, like using an array of inexpensive speakers or having sound stream into multiple rooms without requiring an integrated multi-room sound system, although many of those also support AirPlay 2. (You can find a full list of AirPlay 2 compatible hardware on this page.)

However, a Macworld reader asked if there was a way to accomplish a tricky workflow: stream video from their iPhone to an Apple TV, which used their TV set speakers as output and have the sound also stream to another set of speakers. On the iPhone, if they selected multiple AirPlay destinations, the video stopped streaming to the Apple TV.

The solution is to work from the right part of the streaming sequence, they discovered. An Apple TV with AirPlay 2 (third generation or later) can also pick multiple audio destinations:

Hold down the TV button on your Apple remote control. In the dialog that slides in from the right, navigate to the AirPlay icon at the bottom. In the Speakers menu, select multiple speakers. Press the TV button to exit the selection view, and press again to exit the menu. On your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, use Screen Mirroring controls to stream audio and video to the Apple TV.

Choose multiple AirPlay destinations from your Apple TV’s AirPlay menu.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader David.

