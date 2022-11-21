Get Apple’s excellent Magic Trackpad for just $85 in all-time-low pricing

Whether you have Mac Studio or a MacBook Pro hooked up to an external monitor, a great mouse or trackpad is an essential purchase. Look no further than today’s deal: Amazon’s Woot is selling the Magic Trackpad in white for $85, a savings of $44 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

Even though it hasn’t been updated since 2015, we’re huge fans of Apple’s Magic Trackpad. It brings the same precision and control as the trackpad in MacBooks, as well as Force Touch and full gesture control. It has an edge-to-edge design that lets you swipe anywhere, and its large surface means you can swipe and scroll anywhere. It charges with a Lightning cable and lats for more than a month before needing a charge.

So if you’re looking for an excellent input device for your Mac, head over to Woot and grab one before it’s gone forever.