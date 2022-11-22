Get the Apple Watch SE for $149 in this incredible Black Friday blowout sale

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a fantastic wearable with an array of sensors and features, but many users just want a simple smartwatch to track steps and send messages. That’s where the Apple Watch SE comes in and you can save huge on one right now: Walmart is selling the 40mm first-gen Apple Watch SE for $149 and the 44mm model for $179, a savings of $130 on the original MSRP and a ridiculously low price.

Apple sells the current second-gen SE for $249 and it’s not much different. The main differences are a slightly faster chip (S8 vs S5) and the addition of Crash Detection. Otherwise, the old SE is exactly the same, with a 40mm or 44mm display, heart-rate sensor, 18-hour battery life, and 50M water resistance.

The Apple Watch SE doesn’t have high-end features like an always-on display or ECG sensor, but the SE is a perfect entry-level watch for any iPhone user looking to get into wearables. And at this price is practically a steal.