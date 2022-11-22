Be thankful: You can now bundle this MacBook Pro and MS Office for under $450

Black Friday isn’t here just yet, but you can already get some serious savings on the Macworld Deals page. Case in point: This bargain combo includes a refurbished 128GB MacBook Pro and a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business.

The laptop is a certified refurbished 2015 model that comes fully loaded with wi-fi capability, an Intel Core i5 processor, and a whopping 128GB of storage. The Intel® Iris Graphics 6100 makes it ideal for either gaming or streaming movies, as does the 13.3″ backlit screen display.

Need a work laptop? It also comes with a license for MS Office and all the popular software in that suite: Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, and more.

There’s no need to wait for Black Friday to grab this deal, and no coupons are necessary. For a limited time, you can get both the MacBook Pro and MS Office for $449.99 – almost 80% off the complete MSRP.

Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ Core i5 8GB/128GB (2015) – Silver PLUS Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License – $499.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.