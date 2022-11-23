KRCS beats everyone’s Black Friday Mac deals in the UK

We’ve been seeing some great prices from various U.K. retailers in the run up to Black Friday, but today KRCS has undercut them all with lower prices on nearly every Mac model.
With KRCS you can save as much as £189 on an M2 MacBook Air, £190 on a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, and £299 on a 14-inch MacBook Pro. KRCS can also save you more money than anyone else on the Mac mini (£90) and the M1 Max Mac Studio (£200 off).
The only reason we aren’t including the iMac here is that KRCS seems to be out of stock–but in our experience the company will honor the price quoted even if a product is out of stock.
If you don’t recognise the name, KRCS is an Apple Premium Reseller and specialist Apple retailer. There are KRCS stores at various locations in the north of England, but the firm can ship to anyone in the U.K. Being an Apple Premium Reseller means it’s verified by Apple and has met certain criteria set by Cupertino.
KRCS Mac deals for Black Friday
You can save money on the following Macs if you’re in the U.K. Click the links below to be taken to KRCS’s site where you will be able to purchase the models mentioned. Unfortunately you do need to select the correct configurations, but we have indicated what you need to do below to find the model you want.
MacBook Air
- KRCS, M2 MacBook Air 256GB: £1,096.47 (£152.53 off)
- KRCS, M2 MacBook Air 512GB: £1,359.84 (£189.16 off). Select 10-core GPU, 512GB, 35W adapter
MacBook Pro
- KRCS, M2 13in MacBook Pro, 256GB: £1,184.26 (£164.74 off)
- KRCS, M2 13in MacBook Pro, 512GB: £1,359.84 (£190 off). Select the 512GB model
- KRCS, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 14-core GPU: £1,709.97 (£189.90 off)
- KRCS, M1 Pro 14in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU: £1,979.10 (£299 off). Choose the 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM configuration
- KRCS, M1 Pro 16in MacBook Pro, 16-core GPU, 1TB: £2,339.10 (£259.90 off). Select the 1TB model
- KRCS, M1 Max 16in MacBook Pro, 32-core GPU: £2,609.10 (£489.90 off). Select the M1 Max 32-core GPU model
Mac mini
- KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 256GB: £613.64 (£85.36 off).
- KRCS, M1 Mac mini, 512GB: £809.10 (£89.90 off). Choose the 512GB model
Mac Studio
- KRCS, Mac Studio M1 Max (10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, 512GB SSD): £1,799.10 (£199.90 off)
