Save big on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 in Black Friday sale

Black Friday is a good time to buy Mac hardware, but don’t forget the software. Amazon has a great deal on Adobe Photoshop Elements and Adobe Premiere Elements, two very popular apps for image and video editing, respectively, and are great for that new Mac you just bought–or even that current Mac you’re using.

In our 4-star review, we called Adobe Photoshop Elements “one of the best photo editors for amateur photographers.” Of particular note, this version brings full native support for Apple silicon for the first time.

Photoshop/Premiere bundles

Amazon offers a bundle that includes Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023 and Adobe Premiere Elements 2023 for over 30 percent off the regular price.

Individual Photoshop/Premiere versions

