The 3rd-gen AirPods with MagSafe case are $29 off and in stock at Costco

If you haven’t noticed, Apple’s 3rd-generation AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case are very hard to find right now. You’ll be able to buy the model with the Lightning case at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, but the one everyone wants with wireless charging is nearly impossible to get. But Coscto has them in stock and on sale: Get the 3rd-gen AirPods with the MagSafe charging case for $150, a savings of $29—and you don’t need to be a member.

Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods have an AirPods Pro-style look with better battery life and improved sound. They don’t have noise cancelation like the Pro model, but they bring Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with head tracking.

In our 4.5-star review, we called them “an upgrade worth paying a little extra for” and praised the battery life and sound. So go grab a pair while you still can.