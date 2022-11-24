This 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for $900 might be the best Black Friday deal

We don’t normally recommend the 13-inch MacBook Pro over the MacBook Air, but this deal is the exception: Costco is selling the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for $900, a savings of $400 off the original MSRP ($300 off Costco’s normal price) and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. You don’t need to be a Costco member to take advantage of this deal.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro has Apple’s original M1 processor but is otherwise identical to the M2 model with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Touch Bar with Touch ID built into the Magic Keyboard. In our 4.5-star review in 2020, we called the MacBook Pro “an astounding machine,” that “left us awestruck,” and even compared to the new M2 model, which is only about 20 percent faster, it’s still an incredible laptop.

And at this price, it’s an easy recommendation even at two years old. So go grab one before they’re all gone.