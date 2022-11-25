The top 5 Black Friday MacBook deals for every budget

Why we love it: We’ll be the first to admit that we don’t love the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. The smallest of upgrades over the M1 model, it was mainly a spec bump at a time when Apple redesigned the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. At $1,299, it’s difficult to recommend over the Air, and as a Pro machine, it can’t compete with the higher-end models. But at $900, the M1 model—which again, is identical to its predecessor except for the processor—is a downright steal. You’ll get the best performance in an M1 chip, fantastic battery life, and the Touch Bar, which we’ll admit we kind of miss.