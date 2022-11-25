The top 5 Black Friday MacBook deals for every budget

If you’re looking for a new MacBook, there’s never been a better time to buy one. Even before Black Friday arrived, retailers were bringing heavy discounts on MacBooks, and now we’re seeing price cuts on every model Apple sells, some by up to $500. There are a tons of deals out there, so we’ve boiled it down to the five best deals no matter how much you want to spend.
M1 MacBook Air
From: Amazon
Was: $999
Now: $799 ($200 off)
Why we love it: The M1 MacBook Air can’t really compete with the M2 model, which has a better display, processor, and webcam, but we still really like the M1 model. For one, it has the classic MacBook wedge design. For another, it has a fantastic processor and excellent battery life. At $799, it’s one of the best laptops you’re going to find at this price.
M1 MacBook Pro
From: Costco
Was: $1,299
Now: $900 ($400 off; $300 off Costco's regular price)
Why we love it: We’ll be the first to admit that we don’t love the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. The smallest of upgrades over the M1 model, it was mainly a spec bump at a time when Apple redesigned the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. At $1,299, it’s difficult to recommend over the Air, and as a Pro machine, it can’t compete with the higher-end models. But at $900, the M1 model—which again, is identical to its predecessor except for the processor—is a downright steal. You’ll get the best performance in an M1 chip, fantastic battery life, and the Touch Bar, which we’ll admit we kind of miss.
14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB)
From: Amazon
Was: $2,499
Now: $2,000 ($499 off)
Why we love it: The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the perfect MacBook. It has a big screen that’s not too big, a fantastic processor, tons of ports, and excellent battery life. Our favorite configuration is the $2,499 model that has a better M1 Pro processor (10‑core CPU/16‑core GPU vs 8‑core CPU/14‑core GPU) and twice the storage (1TB vs 512GB) as the base model. And with the nearly $500 in savings here, you’re essentially getting the upgrade for free.
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB)
From: Amazon
Was: $2,499
Now: $2,000 ($499 off)
Why we love it: The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the cream of the MacBook crop. Yes, it’s big, but it’s a true desktop replacement with a massive screen, tons of power, and oodles of ports. It comes with a price tag to match, starting at $2,499, but the savings here brings it down to a much more reasonable $2,000.
M2 MacBook Air (512GB)
From: Amazon
Was: $1,199
Now: $1,049 ($150 off)
Why we love it: The M2 MacBook Air is Apple’s newest laptop and it shows. It’s got a new lighter design, faster processor, brighter display, and a better webcam. It’s also got a new higher price, starting at $1,199. We still like it at its MSRP but we love it at $1,049.