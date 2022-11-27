Best Cyber Monday Mac Deals

It’s never been a better time to buy a new Mac than during the Cyber Monday sales. We’ve done all the hard work for you checked the best Mac resellers in the U.S. and the U.K. to track down the best Mac deals you can get right now. Let us help you save money on a new Mac this Cyber Monday.

Below you’ll find the best deals we’ve found on Macs – including some of the best MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals, but for more of those you should see our dedicated round-up of the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals.

We’ve listed the top deals for each model of desktop Mac, so if you’re particularly after an iMac you can jump straight to that section, and below that are deals specific to the Mac mini. We’ve also found some Mac Studio deals.

In this article you’ll also find our top shopping tips for netting a great Cyber Monday Mac deal.

Cyber Monday 2022: Apple’s shopping event

Apple is holding a Black Friday four-day shopping event, and Cyber Monday is the last day you can take advantage. It doesn’t discount its products, rather it offers gift cards in varying denominations when you purchase another Apple product. Note that not all Apple devices are including, but if you’re buying from Apple the following devices all have a gift card deal:

$100/£100 Apple gift card: Mac mini

Mac mini $150/£150 Apple gift card: M1 MacBook Air, M2 MacBook Air, iMac 24-inch

M1 MacBook Air, M2 MacBook Air, iMac 24-inch $200/£200 Apple gift card: M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch

M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch $250/£250 Apple gift card: MacBook Pro 14-inch, MacBook Pro 16-inch

Cyber Monday 2022: Best Mac deals

We’ve also been hunting for the best discounts on Macs from reputable Mac resellers, and here are some of the best iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro available right now:

MacBook Air deals

U.S.

U.K.

MacBook Pro deals

U.S.

U.K.

Mac mini and Mac Studio deals

U.S.

U.K.

iMac deals

U.S.

U.K.

Cyber Monday shopping tips

We often find the best savings are for older models.

Be sure to confirm what the generation is of the discounted model so that you know exactly what you are buying and what it’s really worth.

Sometimes resellers switch to selling refurbished or used products once their stock of brand new models run out. Make sure you check that the model discounted isn’t actually a used Mac and therefore not as good a deal as it might look. On Amazon, for example, look for Buy New prices.

Mac deals are not limited to Cyber Monday. There are good deals to be had all year round, so don’t feel pressured into buying today.

For our readers outside the U.S. though, this could be the best time to buy a new Mac: Apple looks set to increase Mac prices some point, as it did to iPad prices following the launch in October. Read more about that here: Is Apple ripping off the rest of the world with inflated prices?

If you are in the U.K. you have probably noticed that KRCS is offering the best deals. If you want to know who is KRCS and learn more read: KRCS beats everyone’s Black Friday Mac deals in the UK.

Best Cyber Monday iMac deals

Apple 24-inch iMac features the M1 chip and is available in a range of colors. The 27-inch model was discontinued some time ago and, while you may find a deal on this now-obsolete model, we wouldn’t recommend buying it. We feel that a Mac Studio or MacBook Pro would be the better choice.

U.S.:

U.K.:

If you want to purchase an older 27-inch Intel iMac, there are deals to be had, although we would suggest that the Mac Studio (deals below) would be a better choice.

24-inch iMac deals, from $1,299/£1,249

For deals on all 24-inch iMacs see our Best iMac deals round up.

Best Cyber Monday Mac mini deals

Three Mac mini models are currently sold by Apple, two if which have the M1 processor while one runs an Intel chip – we don’t recommend the latter.

U.S.:

U.K.:

If you do decide to purchase the older Intel model, there are still deals to be had, but we would recommend you instead look to the Mac Studio.

Mac mini deals, from $699/£699

For deals on all Mac mini Apple sells see our Best Mac mini deals round up.

Mac Studio deals, from $1,999/£1,999

Deals on the Mac Studio tend to be rare, so if you’re in the market for this Mac make sure you snap it up when you see a good deal.

U.S.:

U.K.:

More top Apple deals for Cyber Monday

