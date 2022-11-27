Best Cyber Monday iPhone Deals

Finding a great deal on an iPhone this Cyber Monday should be simple, except most of the U.S. deals are via carriers, many of which have been running deals on new iPhones since they were announced in September and yet still refer to them as ‘new’ deals.
These deals typically come with strings attached that may mean they are less of a good deal, depending on how willing you are to be locked to a certain plan or carrier.
Things tend to be easier in the U.K., where you’ll find vendor deals on SIM-free models, too. We’ll highlight the best of both right here.
Note: Apple issued a rare warning in early November that it is expecting supply of iPhone 14 Pro models to be especially tight this holiday season. Expect late shipments, and do consider choosing a different color or storage option if it means getting the device quicker–here’s a guide to your options.
Cyber Monday 2022: Apple’s shopping event
Apple’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday four-day sale can barely be called a sale because it doesn’t discount any of its products. Rather, it offers gift cards of varying denominations when you purchase a selected Apple device. You can then use this gift card to buy more Apple stuff (or apps, or in-app purchases). In 2022 the Apple shopping event runs from November 25-28.
- $50/£50 Apple Gift Card is available when you buy iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE. However, the latest iPhone 14 line is excluded from any offers.
Check out the offers on Apple’s website.
Cyber Monday 2022: U.S. iPhone deals
- With any iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro purchase activated via Verizon or AT&T, Walmart is giving away a $300 eGift card.
- On top of this, Best Buy is offering $40-55 off iPhone 14 models for anyone who gets their tariff via Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile and qualifies for an upgrade.
Cyber Monday 2022: U.S. carrier deals
The three major U.S. carriers are offering the following iPhone deals. Conditions apply–you may have to opt for a specific plan, open a new line, or trade in an older device. Most U.S. carrier deals will demand that you buy the phone on an installment plan, then receive bill credits toward your monthly payment.
- AT&T: Get up to $800 in bill credits when you buy a new iPhone 14 and trade in your old phone, with a qualifying unlimited plan.
- T-Mobile: Get up to $800 in bill credits when you buy an iPhone and trade in an eligible device, with a Magenta MAX plan.
- Verizon: Get up to $800 in bill credits toward an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select Unlimited plans.
- Verizon: Get $540 off an iPhone 14 Plus when you upgrade to a new 5G Unlimited line and opt for monthly device payments. Switchers will also get an extra $200 Verizon gift card.
- Verizon: Get a free iPhone 13 mini with a new 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, or 5G Get More Unlimited plan.
- Xfinity Mobile: Save $500 on an iPhone 14 purchase when opening a new line.
- Visible: Get a $250 gift card with the purchase of any iPhone and a pair of Beats Studio Buds with an iPhone 14 purchase.
Cyber Monday 2022: U.K. iPhone deals
This is our pick of the current Cyber Monday iPhone deals. For the latest deals on specific models, check the updated-in-real-time price-comparison tables below.
- Amazon, iPhone 14: £829 (£20 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 14 Plus: £929 (£20 off)
- Laptops Direct, iPhone 14 Plus: £929 (£20 off–not a “£188” saving as claimed on the site)
- Amazon, iPhone 13 mini: £639 (£10 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 13 mini (256GB): £711.86 (£47.14 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 13 (128GB): £729 (£20 off)
- Laptops Direct: iPhone 13 (128GB): £729 (£20 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 13 (256GB): £829 (£30 off)
- Argos, iPhone 12 mini: £528 (£51 off–bear in mind it’s two years old)
- John Lewis, get a free Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter with selected iPhones
Cyber Monday 2022: Deals on iPhone accessories
If you’ve already got your iPhone, you’ll be interested to note that the best deals typically come via accessories–for example, cases, chargers, and cables. We can’t keep track of pricing on all these accessories (there are far too many), but we have highlighted the best iPhone accessory deals we’ve found, along with those on products that are rarely discounted and exceptionally good prices on the accessories our expert editors recommend.
U.S.
- Amazon, AirTag (4-pack): $80 ($19 off)
- Amazon, AirTag (single): $25 ($4 off)
- Amazon, MagSafe Battery Pack: $75 ($24 off)
- Amazon, MagSafe Duo Charger: $97.49 ($31.51 off)
- Amazon, Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe: $45 ($14 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 14 Pro silicon case: $37.49 ($11.51 off)
- Amazon, iPhone 14 Pro Max silicon case: $37.49 ($11.51 off)
U.K.
- Amazon U.K., Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: £79 (£20 off)
- Amazon U.K., Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: £99 (£30 off)
- Amazon U.K., Apple MagSafe Charger: £39 (£6 off)
- O2, pack of four Apple AirTags for £89 (£30 off)
- Amazon U.K., AirTag 4-pack: £99 (£20 off)
- Currys, single AirTag for £28.99 (£6 off)
- Amazon U.K., AirTag Leather Loop: £25.96 (£19.04 off)
- Amazon U.K., up to 34 percent off iPhone 14 and 14 Pro cases
Cyber Monday 2022: iPhone 14 deals
MSRP: $799/£849
Find more iPhone 14 deals in our Best iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro deals round-up.
Cyber Monday 2022: iPhone 14 Plus deals
MSRP: $899/£949
Cyber Monday 2022: iPhone 14 Pro deals
MSRP: $999/£1,099
Cyber Monday 2022: iPhone 14 Pro Max deals
MSRP: $1,099/£1,199
Cyber Monday 2022: iPhone 13 Pro Max deals
MSRP was:$1,099/£1,049
Cyber Monday 2022: iPhone 13 Pro deals
MSRP was:$999/£949
Cyber Monday 2022: iPhone 13 deals
MSRP: $699/£749
Cyber Monday 2022: iPhone 13 mini deals
MSRP: $599/£649
Cyber Monday 2022: iPhone SE (2022) deals
MSRP: $429/£449 (was $429/£419)
Cyber Monday 2022: iPhone 12 deals
MSRP: $599/£649
Cyber Monday 2022: iPhone 12 mini deals
MSRP was: $599/£579
