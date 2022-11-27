Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals

Don’t worry if you missed out on a Black Friday bargain, because the best iPad deals are continuing into Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. In this article, we highlight the top deals on all iPad models currently sold by Apple in the U.S. and the U.K., and provide real-time price-comparison tables that pull in the lowest daily pricing across all the major retailers.

Cyber Monday 2022: Apple’s sale

Apple holds a Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, but it doesn’t offer discounts on its products. Instead, you’ll find various Apple devices are bundled with gift cards, which can be redeemed on later purchases. In 2022 you’ll find the iPad Air, iPad mini, and 9th-gen iPad are all eligible for this deal:

$50/£50 Apple Gift Card : iPad Air, iPad mini

: iPad Air, iPad mini $30/£30 Apple Gift Card: iPad (9th-gen)

Check out the Cyber Monday offers on Apple’s website.

Cyber Monday 2022: Best iPad deals

iPad Pro deals

U.S.

U.K.

iPad Air and iPad mini deals

U.S.

U.K.

iPad (9th-gen and 10th-gen) deals

U.S.

U.K.

iPad Accessories deals

U.S.

U.K.

For a more comprehensive guide to the latest iPad deals, see our automated pricing tables below for the lowest prices available on each iPad model right now. If you don’t know which iPad is for you, also read our iPad buying guide.

Latest 10.9-inch iPad (2022) deals

Apple’s 10th-gen iPad (MSRP $449/£499) went on sale in October 2022, so don’t expect to find any enormous discounts. B&H Photo did have a tasty $399 deal ahead of Black Friday, however, so we remain hopeful for more of the same.

Latest 10.2-inch iPad (2021) deals

The 9th-gen iPad (MSRP $329/£369) that launched in 2021 is still available to buy, and if money is tight then it could be a better option. We’ve seen this iPad drop as low as $269.

Latest iPad mini (2021) deals

The 6th-gen iPad mini (MSRP $499/£569) also went on sale in 2021, but a newer model has not emerged (we expect to see the next version in 2023). You can find the best prices below:

Latest iPad Air (2022) deals

In all the ways that matter—design, performance, 5G connectivity and accessory support–the most recent iPad Air (MSRP $599/£669) is a Pro in all but name. This iPad is often on sale with discounts of between $50-$100.

Latest 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) deals

The latest iPad Pro line offers insanely powerful and well-specced tablets. They’re pretty new, though, so finding a huge deal is improbable. The 11-inch model’s MSRP is $799/£899.

Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) deals

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (MSRP $1,099/£1,249) is Apple’s top-end tablet. Don’t pay any more than you have to:

Amazon iPad deals worth checking out

Amazon U.S.:

Amazon U.K.:

Best Buy iPad deals worth checking out

John Lewis iPad deals worth checking out

UK retailer John Lewis often matches or comes close to the prices you’ll find at Amazon UK, and there’s a bonus as it adds a two-year warranty. See all the company’s seasonal deals on its Cyber Monday page.

More top Apple deals for Cyber Monday

Also see our sister sites Tech Advisor, PCWorld and TechHive for more great tech deals.