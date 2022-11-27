Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals

We’ve spotted plenty of Cyber Monday deals on the Apple Watch, but they are proving so popular we’d advise acting fast when you see a price you like.
It can be hard to keep track of Apple Watch pricing with so many very good deals popping up at various retailers, but this is where Macworld is here to help: our team of expert editors are hand-picking the best Cyber Monday deals, and we’ve also provided daily updated pricing at all the major retailers for each model.
Best Apple Watch deals in Apple’s sale
Apple is running a Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, but it has opted to hand out gift vouchers on future purchases rather than discounting sales. Should you pick up an Apple Watch SE (which starts at $249), you’ll get a $50/£50 gift card that you can spend on other Apple products and services. View the offers here.
Cyber Monday 2022: Best Apple Watch deals
Macworld editors have scoured the web for the best Apple Watch deals available for Cyber Monday.
Apple Watch Ultra deals
U.S.
- Amazon, Apple Watch Ultra: $739 ($60 off)
U.K.
- Amazon, Apple Watch Ultra: £819 (£30 off)
- AO: Apple Watch Ultra: £823 (£26 off)
- John Lewis, Apple Watch Ultra: £829 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
Apple Watch Series 8 deals
U.S.
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS): $349 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS): $380 ($49 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (Cellular): $449 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (Cellular): $479 ($50 off)
U.K.
- John Lewis, Apple Watch Series 8: £399 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 8: £399 (£20 off)
Apple Watch SE deals
U.S.
- Amazon, Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, 40mm): $229 ($20 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch SE (2nd gen, 44mm): $259 ($20 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch SE (1st gen, 40mm): $149 ($130 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch SE (1st gen, 44mm): $179 ($130 off)
U.K.
- John Lewis, 2nd-gen (2022) Apple Watch SE: £249 (£10 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Amazon, 2nd-gen (2022) Apple Watch SE: £249 (£10 off)
- John Lewis, 2021 Apple Watch SE (44mm): £254 (£15 off, plus two-year warranty)
Apple Watch Series 7 deals
U.S.
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 7, 41mm, cellular: $339 ($160 off)
- Walmart, Apple Watch Series 4, 45mm, cellular: $369 ($160 off)
- AT&T: Buy two, get $330 off with a new line (conditions apply)
- T-Mobile: Get $100 off with a new line (conditions apply)
U.K.
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 7: £299 (£70 off)
- Currys, Apple Watch Series 7: £309 (£60 off)
- Amazon, Apple Watch Series 7 (cellular): £389 (£80 off)
For guaranteed up-to-date pricing at all major retailers on the current Apple Watch line-up, see our pricing tables below. And if you don’t know which one you want, you’ll find some useful Apple Watch advice in our comprehensive Apple Watch buying guide.
Cyber Monday 2022: Latest Apple Watch Ultra deals
All three Apple Watches currently sold by Apple were released in September 2022, which means you will be lucky to find big discounts. But the Apple Watch Ultra (MSRP $799/£849) has been an exception, with a $60 discount at Amazon: buy the Apple Watch Ultra for $739.
Cyber Monday 2022: Latest Apple Watch Series 8 deals
The Apple Watch Series 8 (MSRP $399/£419) is another new model, announced in September 2022, yet we’ve found a $50 discount at Amazon and Walmart.
Cyber Monday 2022: Latest Apple Watch Series 7 deals
The now discontinued Apple Watch Series 7 was previously sold with an MSRP of $399/£369. We’d recommend buying it if you can find a discount of $100 or more–but don’t hold your breath, because most retailers seem to have already shifted their remaining stock.
Cyber Monday 2022: Latest Apple Watch SE (2022) deals
Apple updated its budget smartwatch in September 2022, and the new Apple Watch SE has an MSRP of $249/£259. You’ll currently find $20 off at Amazon.
Cyber Monday 2022: Latest Apple Watch SE (2020) deals
If you opt for the older Apple Watch SE that launched in 2020 with an MSRP of $279/£249, you should expect big savings–but few of them, with limited stock about. When you do find a surprisingly good deal, double-check that it is not a used or secondhand model, which will be labelled as “renewed” somewhere on the product page.
Amazon Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals worth checking out
Amazon U.S.:
Amazon U.K.:
You can find bargains on the Apple Watch on Amazon’s Apple webpage.
- Apple Watch Ultra: £819 (£30 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8: £399 (£20 off)
- 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE: £249 (£10 off)
- Apple Watch Series 7: £299 (£70 off… but this model is discontinued)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (cellular): £389 (£80 off, also discontinued)
Best Buy Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals worth checking out
John Lewis Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals worth checking out
Here’s what UK readers can expect to find at John Lewis right now:
- Apple Watch Ultra: £829 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Apple Watch Series 8: £399 (£20 off, plus two-year warranty)
- 2nd-gen (2022) Apple Watch SE: £249 (£10 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): £319 (£50 off, plus two-year warranty)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): £349 (£50 off, plus two-year warranty)
- 2021 Apple Watch SE (44mm): £254 (£15 off, plus two-year warranty)
More top Apple deals for Cyber Monday
- Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals
- Best Cyber Monday Mac Deals
- Best Cyber Monday MacBook Deals
- Best Cyber Monday iPhone Deals
- Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals
- Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple TV Deals
- Best Cyber Monday Mac Storage Deals
- Best Cyber Monday Mac Monitor Deals
Also see our sister sites Tech Advisor, PCWorld and TechHive for more great tech deals.