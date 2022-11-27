Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals

We’ve spotted plenty of Cyber Monday deals on the Apple Watch, but they are proving so popular we’d advise acting fast when you see a price you like.

It can be hard to keep track of Apple Watch pricing with so many very good deals popping up at various retailers, but this is where Macworld is here to help: our team of expert editors are hand-picking the best Cyber Monday deals, and we’ve also provided daily updated pricing at all the major retailers for each model.

Best Apple Watch deals in Apple’s sale

Apple is running a Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, but it has opted to hand out gift vouchers on future purchases rather than discounting sales. Should you pick up an Apple Watch SE (which starts at $249), you’ll get a $50/£50 gift card that you can spend on other Apple products and services. View the offers here.

Cyber Monday 2022: Best Apple Watch deals

Macworld editors have scoured the web for the best Apple Watch deals available for Cyber Monday.

For guaranteed up-to-date pricing at all major retailers on the current Apple Watch line-up, see our pricing tables below. And if you don’t know which one you want, you’ll find some useful Apple Watch advice in our comprehensive Apple Watch buying guide.

Cyber Monday 2022: Latest Apple Watch Ultra deals

All three Apple Watches currently sold by Apple were released in September 2022, which means you will be lucky to find big discounts. But the Apple Watch Ultra (MSRP $799/£849) has been an exception, with a $60 discount at Amazon: buy the Apple Watch Ultra for $739.

Cyber Monday 2022: Latest Apple Watch Series 8 deals

The Apple Watch Series 8 (MSRP $399/£419) is another new model, announced in September 2022, yet we’ve found a $50 discount at Amazon and Walmart.

Cyber Monday 2022: Latest Apple Watch Series 7 deals

The now discontinued Apple Watch Series 7 was previously sold with an MSRP of $399/£369. We’d recommend buying it if you can find a discount of $100 or more–but don’t hold your breath, because most retailers seem to have already shifted their remaining stock.

Cyber Monday 2022: Latest Apple Watch SE (2022) deals

Apple updated its budget smartwatch in September 2022, and the new Apple Watch SE has an MSRP of $249/£259. You’ll currently find $20 off at Amazon.

Cyber Monday 2022: Latest Apple Watch SE (2020) deals

If you opt for the older Apple Watch SE that launched in 2020 with an MSRP of $279/£249, you should expect big savings–but few of them, with limited stock about. When you do find a surprisingly good deal, double-check that it is not a used or secondhand model, which will be labelled as “renewed” somewhere on the product page.

Amazon Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals worth checking out

Amazon U.S.:

Apple Watch Series 8 $389 / $419 ($10 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 $309 / $369 ($90 / $60 off)

Amazon U.K.:

You can find bargains on the Apple Watch on Amazon’s Apple webpage.

Best Buy Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals worth checking out

Apple Watch Series 7 $309 / $309 ($90 / $120 off, varies by color)

John Lewis Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals worth checking out

Here’s what UK readers can expect to find at John Lewis right now:

More top Apple deals for Cyber Monday

