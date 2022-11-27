Best Cyber Monday Mac Storage Deals

If you need a new external hard drive or SSD to plug into your Mac, Cyber Monday presents some excellent deals on portable storage. We’ve found even more deals than is the norm at Amazon and other resellers.
In this article we’ve rounded up the top discounts we’ve found on the hard drives, SSDs, and network drives that work with Macs, many of which feature in our best SSD, hard drive and NAS buying guides.
Amazon tends to be the best place to find Mac storage deals, but do also check other retailers including Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart in the U.S. and Currys, Argos, ebuyer in the U.K.
Best Cyber Monday deals on SSDs and hard drives
This is a great time to find Mac storage deals. We’ve specifically hunted down deals on the Mac SSDs, hard drives and NAS drives that our expert editors have reviewed and can heartily recommend.
U.S.:
- Amazon, G-Tech G-Drive Mobile SSD, 1TB: $152.56 ($197.39 off)
- Amazon, Samsung T7 Shield, 2TB: $149 ($140 off)
- Amazon, SanDisk Portable SSD, 1TB: $99.99 ($50 off)
- Amazon, SanDisk Extreme V2 SSD, 500GB: $81.99 ($68 off)
- Amazon, Samsung SSD T7 Portable External SSD, 1TB: $90 ($50 off)
- Amazon, LaCie Portable SSD, 500GB: $79.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon, WD My Passport SSD, 500GB: $79.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon, LaCie Rugged SSD Pro, 1TB: $337 ($33 off)
- Amazon, Seagate OneTouch SSD, 500GB: $70 ($25 off)
- Amazon, OWC Envoy Pro FX SSD, 240GB: $199 ($20 off)
U.K.:
- Amazon, WD My Passport SSD, 1TB: £127.47 (£114 off)
- Amazon, Samsung T7 Shield, 1TB: £79.99 (£97.50 off)
- Amazon, Western Digital Black P40, 1TB: £138.99 (£94 off)
- Amazon, SanDisk Portable SSD, 1TB: £72.99 (£67 off)
- Amazon, WD My Passport SSD, 500GB: £83.99 (£50 off)
- Amazon, Kingston XS2000 SSD, 500GB: £62.99 (£42 off)
- Amazon, Kingston XS2000 SSD, 1TB: £80.99 (£38 off)
- Amazon, LaCie Portable SSD, 500GB: £76.48 (£32.53 off)
- Amazon, LaCie Rugged SSD Pro, 500GB: £76.48 (£33 off)
- Amazon, WD Black D10, HD, 2TB: £73.99 (£16 off)
- Amazon, Seagate Firecuda Special Edition HD, 2TB: £99.20 (£15.79 off)
- Amazon, Seagate OneTouch SSD, 500GB: £95.16 (£10 off)
- Amazon, G-Drive ArmorATD, 1TB: £73.99 (£8 off)
- eBuyer, Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Touch 1TB: £60.99 (£4 off)
- Amazon, Seagate Ultra Touch, 2TB: £77.43 (£7 off)
Cyber Monday storage deals from Amazon
U.S.:
Head to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section to find the best currently available deals on external hard drives, SSDs and Network Attached Storage.
Here are some of our top picks:
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD, MSRP $249.99. $99.99 ($150 off)
- WD 12TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, MSRP $309.99. $214.99 ($99 off)
- Samsung SSD T7 Portable External Solid State Drive 1TB, MSRP $139.99. $89.99 ($50 off)
- LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD, MSRP $109.99. $69.99 at Amazon ($40 off)
- WD 5TB Elements Portable HDD, MSRP $129.99. $98.99 ($31 off)
- Toshiba Canvio Flex 2TB Portable External Hard Drive, MSRP $74.99. $64.99 ($10 off)
U.K.:
Head to Amazon’s Memory & Storage section to find today’s best deals on external storage, SSDs, and Network Attached Storage.
Here are some of our top picks:
- WD Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, 14TB, USB 3.0, Black. MSRP £485.99. £287.99 (£198 off).
- Seagate Portable SSD, 2TB. MSRP: £155.03. £126.99 (£28 off)
- Seagate One Touch Hub, 4TB, External Hard Drive, USB-C, USB 3.0. MSRP £124.99. £109.76 (£15.22 off).
