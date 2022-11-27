Famously popular as both gifts and as travel companions, AirPods are among the most sought after products by deal hunters in the Cyber Monday sales. Our editors have searched high and low across the web for the best deals on AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

In this article we will highlight the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals, and offer daily updated pricing tables for all AirPods models at all major retailers.

Cyber Monday 2022: Apple’s shopping event

Apple’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday four-day shopping event isn’t particularly exciting if you’re after only the one Apple product. Rather than discounting AirPods in its own store, it offers a gift card that can be used against future purchases. The following AirPods models are included in the Cyber Monday sale:

AirPods (2nd gen), AirPods (3rd gen) with Lightning Charging Case: $25/£25

$25/£25 AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $50/£50

$50/£50 AirPods Max: $75/£75

Cyber Monday 2022: Best AirPods deals

These deals are the best of the bunch, but they can change often, so check back for updated pricing before you buy.

Best AirPods deals in the U.S.:

Best AirPods deals in the U.K.:

Cyber Monday 2022: Latest AirPods Pro deals

Looking just like their predecessor, the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro are in fact a very different beast: they sound better, last longer, and have a few other welcome improvements. However, they only went on sale in October 2022, so major discounts from the $249 / £249 retail price will be difficult to come by. You can expect to find savings of around $20-$30. Although you might save more money on the older version, most users will prefer the 2022 AirPods Pro.

Apple does not officially sell the first-generation AirPods Pro any longer, but a number of retailers have remaining stock–and since they are looking to get rid of these older models and make way for newer tech, consumers stand to win with some truly great deals.

Latest Cyber Monday AirPods deals

A significant upgrade over its predecessor, the third-generation AirPods typically retails for $179 / £189 when sold with the wireless charging case (a model with a wired Lightning case is also available for $169).

The best deals tend to be found on second-gen AirPods. They’re a bit out of date and lack features and sound quality when compared to the new model, but if you’re going to be more likely to use them for making phone calls than listening to music then this doesn’t matter quite so much and you could save some serious bucks. Apple’s retail price is $129 / £139, but you will find them for a lot less without too much searching.

Latest Cyber Monday AirPods Max deals

We think AirPods Max are overpriced when you compare them to other over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. Apple’s retail price is $549 / £549; you can easily find them with a $100 discount, but we’d consider them to come at a good price when sold below $400 / £400.

More top Apple deals for Cyber Monday

Also see our sister sites Tech Advisor, PCWorld and TechHive for more great tech deals.