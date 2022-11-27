Best Cyber Monday Mac Monitor Deals

If you’re after a monitor to use with your Mac, you’ll find some excellent deals in the Cyber Monday sales. With so many deals available, our editors have specifically hunted down the best prices on the Mac monitors they have personally tested and can recommend, making these truly the best Mac monitor deals. You’ll find many of these models in our best monitors for Macs buying guide.
Most display deals tend to be found at Amazon, but do also check retailers including Best Buy, Newegg, Target and Walmart in the U.S., and Currys, Argos, Laptops Direct, ebuyer and John Lewis in the U.K.
Cyber Monday 2022: Best deals on Apple monitors
Of course, Apple does sell some of its own monitors, though its rare to find it discounting its own products. Once again, turn to Amazon and you’ll find some discounts that are worth having.
In the U.S., Amazon is offering savings of between $100 and $200 dollars:
U.S.:
- Amazon, Apple Pro Display XDR: $4,699.99 ($299 off, MSRP $4,999)
- Amazon, Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass, Tilt-Adjustable Stand): $1,499 ($100 off, MSRP $1,599)
- Amazon, Apple Studio Display (Nano-Texture Glass, Tilt-Adjustable Stand): $1,749 ($150 off, MSRP $1,899)
U.K.:
- John Lewis, Apple Studio Display: £1,399 (£100 off, MSRP £1,499)
Apple Studio Display deals, MSRP: $1,599/£1,499
Cyber Monday 2022: Best deals on third-party displays
All the deals that feature below are on monitors that we’ve tested and recommend in our best displays for Mac buying guide, so let’s just say we are confident that these are genuinely good deals.
U.S.
- B&H Photo, Samsung 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor: $200 ($170 off)
- Amazon, Dell UltraSharp U3223QE, 31.5-inch UHD: $850 ($300 off)
- Amazon, Dell Ultrasharp 24-inch U2421E, $229.99 ($209 off)
- Best Buy, ASUS ProArt, 27-inch 4K: $450 ($50 off)
- Amazon, Acer Nitro XV272, 27in.: $198 ($32 off)
U.K.
- Currys, Dell Ultrasharp U2421E, 24in, MSRP £380.99. Get it for £283.18. (£97.81 off)
- Amazon, Acer Nitro XV272, 27in, MSRP £399. Get it for £302. (£97 off)
- Wex Photo Video, ASUS ProArt PA279CV 4K IPS Professional Monitor, 27in, MSRP £499. Get it for £419 (£80 off)
Cyber Monday 2022: Best Amazon deals on third-party displays
Amazon U.S.
See all available monitor deals at Amazon’s Monitors store.
- Samsung S80A 27in 4K UHD, MSRP $399.99. $199.99 ($200 off)
- Dell U2723QE UltraSharp 4K, 27in, MSRP $659.99. $507 ($152.99 off)
- Dell S2722QC 27in 4K, MSRP $379.99. $284.99 ($95 off)
- HP Full HD Monitor, 23.8in, MSRP $159.99. $119.99 ($40 off)
Amazon U.K.
See all available monitor deals at Amazon’s Monitors store.
- Samsung S34J550WQR, 34.1in, MSRP £349.99. Get it for £249 (£100 off)
- Samsung C27F390FHR, curved, 27in, MSRP £199.99. Get it for £129. (£71 off)
- Samsung C24F390FHR – CF39 Series, curved 24in, MSRP £149.99. Get it for £99.99. (£50 off)
- HP M27f Ultraslim, 27in, MSRP £179.99. Get if for £149.99 (£29 off)
- Dell SE2422HX 24in, MSRP £124.99. Get it for £99.99 (£25 off)
- Dell SE2722HX 27in, MSRP £144.99. Get is for £119.99 (£25 off)
More top Apple deals for Cyber Monday
- Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals
- Best Cyber Monday Mac Deals
- Best Cyber Monday MacBook Deals
- Best Cyber Monday iPhone Deals
- Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals
- Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple TV Deals
- Best Cyber Monday Mac Storage Deals
Also see our sister sites Tech Advisor, PCWorld and TechHive for more great tech deals.