The best iPhone 14 Black Friday deal saves you $500 without a trade-in

If you’re looking for a new iPhone 14 this Black Friday, you won’t find too many straight deals. You can save big at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile if you trade in an old phone, spread out your payments, or open a new 5G unlimited line, but if you’re looking to simply save money on a new purchase without jumping through hoops, the deals are few and far between.

But this one caught our eye. Over at Xfinity Mobile, you can save $500 on a new iPhone 14 when you switch carriers and transfer your existing number. You will, however, have to pay the remaining balance over 24 months to get the savings. That means you’ll pay $13.75 per month for an iPhone 14 and $17.91 for an iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB of storage. You can also get the same savings on an iPhone 14 Pro ($20.83/month) or iPhone 14 Pro Max ($25/month), but most models won’t ship until January. (According to thge Xfinity website the iPhone 14 Pro in gold is in actually stock and the deep purple iPhone 14 Pro ships in early December.)

If you’re unfamiliar with Xfinity Mobile, it uses Verizon’s Nationwide and Ultra Wideband 5G, and 4G LTE networks with unlimited plans starting at $30 for two lines and $45 for a single line. Xfinity says speeds will be reduced after reaching 20 GB of data usage per line per month and users may experience slower data in times of high network traffic, like in a crowded stadium. There is also a one-time $10 line setup fee for all new lines.