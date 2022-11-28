Upgrade your Mac with this premium bundle on sale for Cyber Monday

As great as your Mac may be, the apps make it better. This premium limited edition bundle is a Cyber Monday deal only available through 11/30, and you can stock up your Mac with seven great apps.

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 Lifetime License

This instant download gives you a lifetime license on one Mac for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. Get your Mac hybrid work ready or have it as a backup for when Windows locks up,

Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription

Ivacy won 2019’s Fastest VPN award from BestVPN.com and 4.9 out of five stars from BestVPNProvider, thanks to running over 3,500 servers in more than 100 locations with 256-bit AES encryption. Access your data and your subscriptions anywhere in the world without paying fees or sacrificing speed.

SplashID Pro: Lifetime Subscription

SplashID was named one of CSO Online’s top password managers because it stores everything important, from documents to passwords, while backing them up in the cloud and offering easy and secure access to those who most need them.

Live Home 3D Pro for Mac: Lifetime License

Live Home 3D brought home a TopTenReviews Gold Award Winner thanks to its intuitive tools and designs for floor plans and other architectural work. Add light sources, place elements with care, and develop a clear plan to help clients visualize their space.

XSplit VCam: Lifetime Subscription

XSplit VCam is a multitool for your videoconferencing and streaming to make personal streams more fun and professional video more polished. It’s compatible with Zoom, Teams, Google Meet, and other services, so you won’t need to swap to get the most from VCam. Use videos for your background to communicate more information, adjust focus to draw attention to the most important details, and more

VideoCom Apps Pro: Lifetime License

VideoCom turns presentations into a range of different, useful content with a few clicks. Record your screen and use customization features such as GIFs, annotations, and drawings. Links and embeds make sharing your presentations quick and easy.

Mail Backup X Individual Edition: Lifetime Subscription

MailBackupX dovetails most major email clients and services to keep your inbox clean and important messages handy. Email is archived with advanced compression that keeps needed messages handy, and cloud backups maintain consistency across devices.

Whether it’s your key laptop or for play, this limited edition Mac bundle gives your Mac more functionality for $59.99, 96% off the $1516 MSRP. But act fast because once our Cyber Monday sale ends on 11/30, this deal is gone!

The Premium Limited Edition Mac Bundle ft. Microsoft Office – $59.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.