Get the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro for an insane $250 off at Target right now

The 11-inch iPad Pro was just updated to a new model, but other than the processor, it’s basically the same as the 2021 model. And as part of its Cyber Monday sale, Target is selling it at a serious discount: Get the 11-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage for $850, a massive savings of $250 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 11-inch iPad Pro doesn’t have the Liquid Retina XDR display as its 12.9-inch sibling or an M2 processor, but otherwise, it’s got the same great features: a fantastic display with ProMotion, Face ID, dual camera with LiDAR scanning, USB-C/Thunderbolt port for speedy charging and data transfers, and a gorgeous design.

In our 4-star review, we called the 11-inch iPad Pro a “supremely accomplished tablet,” and our opinion hasn’t changed, even with the M2 model on sale. So go grab one before it’s gone forever.